Inaugural event took place at the Albion Fairgrounds

St. John Ambulance therapy dog volunteer Ashley Desautels and her therapy dog Beau. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

Everything dog related could be found at the inaugural Pets in the Park event at the Albion Fairgrounds on Sunday.

There were 31 vendors featuring everything from dog grooming to dog training to dog treats and active wear.

Money from the event was being donated to Katie’s Place, a no-kill, volunteer-run animal shelter in Maple Ridge, and PB & Chi Dog Rescue, an all-breed, foster based dog rescue founded in 2013.



cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Chihuahua cross Mr. Bojangles, 16, belongs to Kelly Arque, founder, director and head trainer at PB & Chi Dog Rescue. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)