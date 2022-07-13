Pride in the Park in 2019. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

Pride in the Park coming to Maple Ridge on Saturday

Celebration of inclusion organized by PLEA Community Services

Pride in the Park is coming back to Maple Ridge this Saturday.

The PLEA Community Services Society of B.C. is organizing the Pride event in Memorial Peace Park on Saturday, July 16 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The group said it is a rare LGBTQ+ pride event in Maple Ridge, and aims to be a “fun, free, family friendly day filled with festivities including a live DJ, facepainting, and interactive activities everyone can take part in.”

There will also be a barbecue lunch by donation.

READ ALSO: Rainbow flags put pride into Memorial Peace Park

The first event was in 2016, as a way for the organization to bring Pride festivities closer to youth who participate in PLEA’s other LBGTQ services in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.

The group’s Generation-Out and Trans Support Groups bring together youth aged 13 to 18 – who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, two-spirited or ‘questioning,’ with a goal to provide a safe, positive, and supportive space for youth to regularly meet and spend time together.

At the 2019 Pride in the Park event, there were more than 200 people who attended.

PLEA Community Services runs youth and adult programs, “with the aim of helping people facing challenges to live fulfilling lives within their communities.”

READ ALSO: Rainbow coloured trees downtown Maple Ridge for Pride month

