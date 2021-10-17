Project to rehabilitate forest underway in Maple Ridge

Project is a parternship between KEEPS and Metro Vancouver

A special, nutritious soil mix is added to the forest floor by the 108 Loop in Maple Ridge. (KEEPS/Special to The News)

An area along Kanaka Creek is getting a special makeover this week and next.

A section of forest is being replanted off the 108 Loop trail by the Rainbow Bridge to encourage wildlife corridors and discourage people from walking off-trail.

It’s a very active wildlife area, explained Ross Davies with the Kanaka Education and Environmental Partnership Society, (KEEPS).

“There are wildlife corridors going every which directions,” he said.

Last year Metro Vancouver put up a split rail fence to stop people from walking in that area and allow the forest floor to recover from over-usage.

This week a group made up of community volunteers and Metro Vancouver Parks staff added a special, nutritional soil to the ground to try and fast track the process, said Davies.

Then on Oct. 23 they will be returning to the site to plant some native species in the area like salmonberry and snowberry.

To make this possible, the group received a grant from the George Ross Legacy Fund for $5,200 that paid for the soil and plants.

“We want to have places in the park where wildlife can go and they have have a reasonable expectation that they won’t be disturbed,” explained Davies.

The project is expected to be completed on Oct. 23.

