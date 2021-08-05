Radishes more than a metre long grown by Maple Ridge gardeners

Harman Deep Brar and his wife Kiran have been growing radishes in their backyard for two years

Daikon radishes typically grow a half metre in length and can weigh up to two kilograms.

However, a Maple Ridge couple have managed to grow about 20 daikon radishes – all about one metre in length – in their backyard vegetable garden.

Harman Deep Brar and his wife Kiran, have been growing radishes for only two years in Canada and this is the first year they have grown so big. They were planted about two and a half months ago.

Brar, an avid gardener, who comes from a farming background in India, says his secret is adding zinc and mushroom manure to the soil. Even their peaches are big and juicy, he said.

According to an article in BC Living, the daikon radish is a white spicy radish that is loaded with nutrients and cancer-preventing qualities.

ALSO READ: Banana tree bears fruit in Maple Ridge backyard

Brar enjoys chopping the radishes up for salads and says they can stay fresh for up to 15 days in the fridge. He says they will have no problem using all 20 of them.

READ MORE: Delta sees bananas, 14-ft sunflowers after record-breaking summer

“They are very good for your appetite and everything. You eat with black salt, they are very good for your stomach. They are good for indigestion,” he advised.

gardeningmaple ridge