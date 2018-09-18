Val Appleton and another volunteer at the Terry Fox Run on Sunday in Pitt Meadows. (Contributed)

Rain fails to dampen spirits at the 38th annual Terry Fox Run in Pitt Meadows

Two hundred participants attended the run despite the rain on Sunday

The pouring rain didn’t stop hundreds of people from taking part in the 38th annual Terry Fox Run on Sunday.

The run took off at 10 a.m. from Spirit Square in Pitt Meadows, with varying routes from one kilometre to five and 10, crossing into Maple Ridge.

“Surprisingly, we had a couple of hundred people,” organizer Ali Wakeling said, despite a torrential downpour.

“It was the rainiest Terry Fox [Run] we’ve ever had,” she added.

“It was a wet one. But, you know, we just get such a great group of people who just come out every year because they are so committed to the cause and they are so committed to the event,” said Wakeling, who was initially worried she would have more volunteers than runners.

“But then at the last minute, all the runners sort of show up,” she said.

“Terry ran through all types of weather and people know that.”

Wakeling didn’t yet have totals for this year’s event, although last year more than $20,000 was raised.

This year Terry’s seven-month-old great-nephew, Fred Fox’s grandson, attended his first run.

And guest speaker Erin Danielle, a competitive bodybuilder who was diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer two years ago, shared her personal story.

“Everybody is just standing there in the pouring rain, in awe just listening,” Wakeling said describing, the scene as Danielle told her story.

Wakeling would like to see new people join the campaign.

“We have some volunteers who are getting to the retirement age, so we’d like to see some new people who are interested in picking up some stuff on our committee. Not just coming out for the day to help out,” said Wakeling.

• Anyone interested can contact Wakeling by calling 604-836-0331 or by email at wakeling@me.com.

Previous story
New ‘meowyoral’ race featuring felines announced by B.C. animal shelter

Just Posted

Rain fails to dampen spirits at the 38th annual Terry Fox Run in Pitt Meadows

Two hundred participants attended the run despite the rain on Sunday

Flames get first win, three points on weekend

Bring back Ryan Denney to play junior in his home town

Cinema Politica Ridge Meadows looks at global electoral processes

Menocracy examines why women are underrepresented politically in Canada, the United States and Great Britain

Another name makes five running for Maple Ridge council

Organizes SFU’s Philosopher’s Cafe sessions in ACT

Ryder kicks off third annual rainboot campaign in Maple Ridge

The Kanaka Creek elementary student is raising money to buy rainboots for the homeless this winter

VIDEO: Maple Ridge tent city residents back after flash flood Friday

Mayor though says they shouldn’t have to go back

B.C. home to 1/3 of Canada’s overdose deaths in first 3 months of the year

There were 1,036 overdose deaths in the first three months of the year, with 94 per cent accidental

B.C. candidate moves from hospice care to council race

He beat terminal cancer twice and entered hospice when he decided to run for council.

Canadian tobacco exec pushes back against vaping health concerns

A warning from Interior Health about the unknown health risks of vaping is getting a partial rebuke

New ‘meowyoral’ race featuring felines announced by B.C. animal shelter

Organizers hope the cat election will generate attention for shelter and local municipal election

Ministry of Agriculture commits $300,000 to help B.C. farmers obtain land

B.C. Land Matching Program supports access to affordable farmland for young farmers

Lower Mainland city calls for slower trains near popular beach

Surrey Mayor Linda Hepner said ‘it’s the least we can do’

Canadian air force short 275 pilots

Attrition outpaces recruitment and training claims Air Force

Teacher suspended after physically shushing, saying ‘shut up’ to student

Grade 5 student reported feeling ‘confused and a little scared’

Most Read