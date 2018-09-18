Rain fails to dampen spirits at the 38th annual Terry Fox Run in Pitt Meadows

Two hundred participants attended the run despite the rain on Sunday

Val Appleton and another volunteer at the Terry Fox Run on Sunday in Pitt Meadows. (Contributed)

The pouring rain didn’t stop hundreds of people from taking part in the 38th annual Terry Fox Run on Sunday.

The run took off at 10 a.m. from Spirit Square in Pitt Meadows, with varying routes from one kilometre to five and 10, crossing into Maple Ridge.

“Surprisingly, we had a couple of hundred people,” organizer Ali Wakeling said, despite a torrential downpour.

“It was the rainiest Terry Fox [Run] we’ve ever had,” she added.

“It was a wet one. But, you know, we just get such a great group of people who just come out every year because they are so committed to the cause and they are so committed to the event,” said Wakeling, who was initially worried she would have more volunteers than runners.

“But then at the last minute, all the runners sort of show up,” she said.

“Terry ran through all types of weather and people know that.”

Wakeling didn’t yet have totals for this year’s event, although last year more than $20,000 was raised.

This year Terry’s seven-month-old great-nephew, Fred Fox’s grandson, attended his first run.

And guest speaker Erin Danielle, a competitive bodybuilder who was diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer two years ago, shared her personal story.

“Everybody is just standing there in the pouring rain, in awe just listening,” Wakeling said describing, the scene as Danielle told her story.

Wakeling would like to see new people join the campaign.

“We have some volunteers who are getting to the retirement age, so we’d like to see some new people who are interested in picking up some stuff on our committee. Not just coming out for the day to help out,” said Wakeling.

• Anyone interested can contact Wakeling by calling 604-836-0331 or by email at wakeling@me.com.