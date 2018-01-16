RCMP looking for volunteers

The Ridge Meadows RCMP are looking for volunteers.

All eligible candidates will become crime prevention volunteers and can participate programs like the Speed Watch, Citizens on Patrol, the bike patrol and the lock out auto crime shift.

Candidates will take part in a day long training session where they will learn about each of the programs, do some on-the-road training, take part in respectful workplace training and learn about the RCMP organization.

“We’re really trying to reach out to the kind of tech savvy demographic right now. So we’re looking for people who are maybe in university who need to get their community hours done,” said Charlene Hargreaves, supervisor of the crime prevention unit.

Interested individuals can apply now at myvolunteerpage.com with the key word Maple Ridge.

The deadline for applications is Feb. 12.

For more information go to ridgemeadows.rcmp-grc.gc.ca.