(Contributed)

RCMP looking for volunteers

Deadline for applications is Feb. 12

The Ridge Meadows RCMP are looking for volunteers.

All eligible candidates will become crime prevention volunteers and can participate programs like the Speed Watch, Citizens on Patrol, the bike patrol and the lock out auto crime shift.

Candidates will take part in a day long training session where they will learn about each of the programs, do some on-the-road training, take part in respectful workplace training and learn about the RCMP organization.

“We’re really trying to reach out to the kind of tech savvy demographic right now. So we’re looking for people who are maybe in university who need to get their community hours done,” said Charlene Hargreaves, supervisor of the crime prevention unit.

Interested individuals can apply now at myvolunteerpage.com with the key word Maple Ridge.

The deadline for applications is Feb. 12.

For more information go to ridgemeadows.rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Previous story
Maple Ridge lunch bag program to benefit from sizable donation

Just Posted

RCMP looking for volunteers

Deadline for applications is Feb. 12

Pitt Meadows mayor gets new role with TransLink

John Becker appointed to TransLink mayors’ council finance committee

Two crashes involving seven cars snarls traffic during morning commute

Accidents happened on Lougheed Highway at Harris Road in the westbound lanes

Woman charged in Abbotsford mall stabbing served time for 2001 killing

Victim in Edmonton killing was stabbed eight times with kitchen knife

Trial date scheduled for man charged with killing Abbotsford officer

Oscar Arfmann slated to go to trial in New Westminster in January 2019

VIDEO: Orcas put on a show near Hornby Island

Louis Jobodin shares photos and video of his experience

VIDEO: B.C. Lions sign defensive back T.J. Lee to contract for upcoming season

The four-year veteran had a team-high four interceptions and 49 tackles last season with B.C.

How an immigrant to Canada helped Donald Trump prove his mental health

Test that cleared Trump was developed by doctor associated with McGill and Sherbrooke universities

Premier touches on multiple topics ahead of Asia trade trip

Housing and childcare are expected to be the focus of the BC NDP’s first budget in February.

UPDATE: Friends mourn boy, 15, killed in Vancouver shooting crossfire

John Horgan: ‘No stone is to be left unturned until we find the perpetrator of this heinous crime’

VIDEO: Explorers uncover Canada’s deepest cave in Fernie

The cave, named Bisaro Anima, was confirmed to have broken the record on New Year’s Day

Vernon to host largest Special Olympics B.C. Winter Games in 2019

Games to be held Feb. 21-23, with more than 800 athletes expected to take part

League’s all-stars hit the ice in Langley

PJHL hosts top junior B players for all-star game

Ex-BC Liberal staffer focused on ‘favourable’ ethnic communities in scandal: lawyer

Former communications director Brian Bonney’s sentencing hearing for breach of trust is underway

Most Read