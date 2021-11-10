Registration open for Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Christmas Hamper Society

Families in need can now register for help with the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Christmas Hamper Society.

The Christmas Hamper Society provides families of low income with a full Christmas dinner and presents for every child up to the age of 18.

This year, like last year, registration is being done electronically, forms can be found on the society’s website at mrpmchristmashamper.org.

Existing clients of the Friends In Need Food Bank will receive a direct email by Friday, Nov. 12 with their application and consent forms.

All applicants must fill out a form and send in all documents that are noted in the instructions: a photo of the registrant’s current government issued photo ID, photos of the front and back of BC Care Cards for all people listed on the application, a picture of the registrant’s current and previous month’s Ministry stub, if applicable. The society may request additional documents to complete an application.

Applicants must also confirm that they have not and will not apply to another agency.

A volunteer with the society will connect with registering families to confirm all details – names, care card numbers, and proof of income – and a Means Test will be applied to all applicants.

The cut off date for registrations will be Dec. 15.

Rudolph’s Recycle Gift Shoppe and Kid’s Only will not be available this year.

However, there are two lockers filled with toys that have been in storage since the beginning of the pandemic, and the lockers cost the society hundreds of dollars every month.

“We need to get rid of that expense,” said Bates. The toys will be unloaded throughout the building for clients this year, said Lorraine Bates, chair of the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Christmas Hamper Society.

However, she said, they will always need some type of storage to put their signage and other things that need to be put away, so if they could reduce the amount to one smaller locker, it would help them financially.

Successful registrants will each receive a gift card to cover Christmas dinner. Gift cards will also be given out for gifts under the tree.

This year clients and volunteers must be double vaccinated to enter the building and they will have to make an appointment. Clients who are not double vaccinated will have to designate somebody who is double vaccinated on their behalf.

The Good Neighbour Program is where families and businesses can sponsor a family. Applications to sponsor a family in need will be accepted until Dec. 7.

Bates is appealing for donations. There is a secure donation page and tax receipts are issued in January. Donations can be made by cash, cheque, PayPal, e-Transfer, and Square Reader.

And, Bates said, they are appealing for gift cards, especially for teenagers.

For more information go to mrpmchristmashamper.org.

