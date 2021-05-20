Registration open for summer programs for SD42 students of all ages

Now that school is almost at a close, it’s time to think about summer learning.

SD42 is offering a variety of programs for students from kindergarten to Grade 12 throughout the month of July.

For those in kindergarten to Grade 6 there is the English and French Immersion program.

According to the school district website, students participating in this free program should be expecting to spend their time outdoors and engaging in activities across different areas of study including STEM: numeracy, science, technology, engineering, and math; or ADST: applied design, skills, and technology.

Program outcomes, the district says, will be linked to grade level literacy learning standards.

The French Immersion program is for students who are functional in French at their grade level.

This program is being offered from Tuesday, July 6 to Friday, July 23, Monday to Friday, from 9-12 p.m. at Hammond Elementary at 11520 203 Street in Maple Ridge. To register go to the Parent Portal. The deadline to register is Friday, May 28.

For students in Grades 7 and 8, there is the Transition ADST Summer Learning Program where they will get to choose from Video Game Design/Coding or the Woodwork and Metal Work program.

Program outcomes will be linked to Grade 8 ADST learning standards.

This program takes place from 9-12 p.m. Tuesday, July 6 to Friday, July 23, Monday to Friday, at Maple Ridge Secondary School at 21911 122 Avenue.

To register go to the Parent Portal. The deadline to register is Friday, May 28.

Students in Grades 8 and 9 can register in the Literacy and Numeracy Skill-Building program that is “designed to build positive engagement with teachers and learning, while preparing students for the next grade level in the upcoming school year.”

Program outcomes for this course will be linked to grade level English language arts, mathematics, and science learning standards.

This program runs 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. from Tuesday, July 6, to Tuesday, July 27, Monday to Friday, at Maple Ridge Secondary School, 21911 122 Avenue.

To register go to ce.sd42.ca/summerlearning. The deadline to register is Friday, May 28.

Students in Grades 10-12 can take credit courses leading to graduation in the four core areas of English, math, science, and social studies.

This will run from 8-1:30 p.m. Monday to Friday from Tuesday, July 6 to Tuesday, July 27. at Maple Ridge Secondary.

Students can only register in one Summer Learning course only.

Courses without sufficient enrolment will not be able to run.

For courses requiring textbooks, a deposit fee will be collected. The fee for international students is $900.

To register go to ce.sd42.ca/summerlearning. The deadline to register is Friday, May 28.

Summer Learning is also offering an Online Summer Learning Fast Track for those in Grades 10-12 of credit courses leading to graduation of the two core areas of English and math.

Again, a textbook deposit fee will be collected for courses requiring textbooks. Tuition for international students registered in the program is $900.

This program runs Tuesday, May 25 to Tuesday, July 27.

To register go to the Continuing Education website. The deadline to register is Friday May 21.

Families will receive a confirmation of enrolment and welcome letter with login instructions on Tuesday, May 25, 2021.

For more information and a list of courses available for students in Grades 10-12 go to sd42.ca.