Ridge Meadows Foundry to host “Movie Under the Stars” event

The movie was supposed to be held at the Memorial Peace Park but has been moved to the Greg Moore Youth Centre due to rains. (Black Press Media files)

Foundry Ridge Meadows is organizing a “Movie Under the Stars” event this week, to help assuage some of the back-to-school stress.

The Youth Action Committee (YAC) with the foundry, with the support of Youth Planning Table sub-committee based in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows (UPlan), is putting together a movie night on Sept. 17 at the Greg Moore Youth Centre, said Jenny Derinzy of the Foundry. The event, which was supposed to be held at the Memorial Peace Park, had to be moved due to the rain forecast.

“Our YAC is aware of how stressful the start of the school year can be and wanted to put on a fun event for youth. Having an event like this one gives young people a safe place where they can spend time with people their age and have a bit of fun to kick off the school year,” she said.

The group will be showing the Bee Movie at the park, at 7 p.m., and are asking that all attendees pre-register through the link that can be found on their social media @FoundryRidgeMeadows on Facebook and Instagram.

They are urging interested community members to register soon as the registrations will be capped at 50 people. Everyone is also asked to bring their own chairs and blankets to sit on, and to maintain social distancing for the safety of everyone.

“An event like this also spreads the word about Foundry and encourages youth to feel more comfortable accessing services in the future. Additionally, it gives youth in the community an opportunity to meet and interact with the YAC and UPlan members who are working hard to share youth voices,” she said.

