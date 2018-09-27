Ridge Meadows Hospital turns 60. (THE NEWS/files)

Ridge Meadows Hospital turns 60

An open house and celebration is being held 4 p.m. Sept. 27

The Ridge Meadows Hospital is celebrating 60 years of health care in the community.

Ridge Meadows Hospital opened in 1958 and the auxillary started five years before that to begin fundraising.

The hospital was only two floors back then. The third floor, outpatients and diagnostics were opened in the 1960’s.

Some other milestones for the hospital include the first residential wing which opened in 1973, in 1978 the first and second floors of the west wing were opened. In 1984 the second wing of residential care was opened and in 1988 the ICU and surgical areas were opened.

The celebration is taking place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sept 27 with an open house at 11666 Laity St. in Maple Ridge.

There will be hospital tours, information booths, door prizes, a celebration cake, career information and a history display.

For more information call 604-463-4111.

