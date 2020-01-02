Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue will be chipping Christmas trees Jan. 4 and 5 and Jan. 11 and 12. (THE NEWS-files)

Ridge Meadows SAR chipping Christmas trees

1st Haney Scouts offering a pick-up service

Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue will be holding their annual tree chipping event starting this weekend.

Anyone needing to get rid of their live Christmas trees can bring them to the Search and Rescue headquarters, by Planet Ice at 23598 Jim Robson Way, and for a donation they will get rid of the tree with a chipper provided by Bartlett Tree Experts.

RELATED: Search and rescue answers four calls for help

Donations will go towards training and equipment for the search and rescue group.

Last year they raised about $5,000 said Rick Laing with Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue.

They are also looking for about a half a dozen new recruits, added Laing.

Information sessions are coming up Jan. 28, Feb. 7 and Feb. 12.

Tree chipping takes place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Jan. 4 and 5 and Jan. 11 and 12.

Again this year the 1st Haney Scout group will be providing a tree pick-up service by donation that will go towards their group.

To schedule a pickup go to 1sthaneyscoutgroup.com.

For more information about the Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue go to rmsar.bc.ca.

 

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. couple donates thousands to charity from their Harry Potter-themed Christmas house

Just Posted

Maple Ridge hiring as leisure centre ready to open

Newly renovated pool will have water in February

Burrards move ‘Superman’ to complete trade with Langley

Curtis Dickson was one of Burrards top scorers.

Early polar bear swim for elk at Pitt Lake

Twenty-three elk were relocated into Upper Pitt Lake in January of 2005

‘More than the lost pet section’

‘Bonehead owner’ offers reward for missing Maple Ridge cockatiel

How to prepare for winter driving conditions in Maple Ridge

Casualty crashes due to driving too fast for the conditions increase in December, ICBC reports

VIDEO: Footage of brazen TV theft in Victoria-area parking lot goes viral

Video shared hundreds of times on social media

B.C. assessed home values to dip 2.5% in 2020

‘Changes in property assessments really depend on where you live,’ BC Assessment’s Tina Ireland says

Lafreniere, Canada thump Slovakia 6-1 to advance to semifinals at world juniors

Captain Hayton has pair of goals for Canadians

B.C.’s South Coast should prepare for power outage ahead of storm: BC Hydro

Heavy rain and wind is expected to hit the region

Trial scheduled for man charged with 2018 hit-and-run spree

James Gordon faces 18 charges related to incidents in Langley and Abbotsford

Off-duty Victoria police officers help stop sexual assault in Hawaii

Victoria Police Chief Del Manak ‘very proud’ of officers

Much of B.C. hit with snow as 2020 begins

Snow warnings and weather statements issued for many parts of B.C.

Opposition Conservatives head into 2020 with fights ahead on three fronts

A new year is a chance for the party to work on its vision moving forward

Early-morning assault leads to Surrey’s first homicide of 2020

Police say one person is in custody

Most Read