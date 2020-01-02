Ridge Meadows SAR chipping Christmas trees

Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue will be chipping Christmas trees Jan. 4 and 5 and Jan. 11 and 12. (THE NEWS-files)

Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue will be holding their annual tree chipping event starting this weekend.

Anyone needing to get rid of their live Christmas trees can bring them to the Search and Rescue headquarters, by Planet Ice at 23598 Jim Robson Way, and for a donation they will get rid of the tree with a chipper provided by Bartlett Tree Experts.

Donations will go towards training and equipment for the search and rescue group.

Last year they raised about $5,000 said Rick Laing with Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue.

They are also looking for about a half a dozen new recruits, added Laing.

Information sessions are coming up Jan. 28, Feb. 7 and Feb. 12.

Tree chipping takes place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Jan. 4 and 5 and Jan. 11 and 12.

Again this year the 1st Haney Scout group will be providing a tree pick-up service by donation that will go towards their group.

To schedule a pickup go to 1sthaneyscoutgroup.com.

For more information about the Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue go to rmsar.bc.ca.

