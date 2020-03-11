Santos Gurm, Dhanya Johnson and Indy Kambo pose at the Maple Ridge Senior’s Centre. (Ronan O’Doherty - THE NEWS)

Ridge Meadows South Asian Cultural Society gala continues to inspire

Around 250 people dressed to impress at 12th annual event

Politicians, RCMP leaders and many well-dressed Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows residents gathered to celebrate the 12th annual Ridge Meadows South Asian Cultural Society gala on Saturday (March 7).

Gala goers were treated to delicious food, entertainment and, as has been the case with past galas, they learned something too.

The theme of this year’s gala was climate change, so the society brought in Rick Kool, an environmental scientist from the University of Victoria to speak about some of the challenges facing society today.

READ MORE: Ridge Meadows South Asian Cultural Society gala draws VIPs

Kool was followed by three younger speakers, who provided the perspective of the generation who will live through the next phase of climate change.

To lighten the mood, there was also a singer and tabla drummers, as well as dancing.

“We have a wonderful event where we get people of all shades and colours coming to celebrate South Asian cultures,” said society president, Dr. Biju Mathew.

He added the society never dreamed the event would be come as popular as it has.

“In our first year we didn’t know how it was going to go,” Mathew said.

“There was some skepticism that it may not fly, but it has grown, and as you can see, we’ve got a very good crowd.”

The Maple Ridge Senior’s Activity Centre ball room was quite packed shortly after the doors opened, with guests enjoying some snacks.

Estimated attendance was just short of 250 people.

“People turn up year-after-year because of the accompanying themes that we present,” he said.

“There’s also very good entertainment and good food.

“People feel good with this gala.”

This year’s proceeds, which totalled just over $10,000 were donated to Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation.


ronan.p.odoherty@blackpress.ca
Ridge Meadows South Asian Cultural Society gala continues to inspire

