Rising demand for blood ushers in National Blood Donor Week, June 8-14, (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Langley Advance Times)

Rising demand for blood ushers in National Blood Donor Week, June 8 to 14

COVID inspired thousands of Canadians to donate, including many who contributed for the first time

National Blood Donor Week is an opportunity to extend heartfelt thanks to all donors and partners across the country for their commitment, agility and lifesaving contributions to Canada’s Lifeline during the COVID-19 pandemic and throughout the year.

This year, however, Canadian Blood Services is also reminding Canadians how much their blood donations continue to matter, especially now.

Rick Prinzen, Canadian Blood Services chief supply chain officer, said demand for blood in the last two weeks has returned to near pre-COVID-19 levels as hospitals resume elective surgeries and procedures that were put on hold due to the pandemic.

“Meanwhile, to maintain physical distancing and other safety measures in our donor centres, how much blood we can collect across the country is currently at 90 per cent,” Prinzen added. “This gap is drawing down the national blood supply and we need donors to help replenish it by filling all available slots.”

COVID-19 has inspired thousands of people to help sustain the blood system by joining Canada’s Lifeline, including many new donors who have contributed for the first time.

Canadian Blood Services recorded a 20 per cent year-over-year increase in first-time donors in the six weeks from mid-March to the end of April when impacts from the pandemic began.

At the same time, donors and frontline workers were challenged to be flexible and to adapt to changing circumstances to ensure patients in Canada continued to receive lifesaving support where and when they needed it.

Walk-ins were cancelled as part of COVID-19 safety measures.

READ MORE: Giving blood during the coronavirus pandemic

Donors must now book their appointments in advance, answer additional questions related to COVID-19, pass additional health checks, and wear masks.

“We cannot predict how many surgeries and medical procedures will occur, but we know we need donors to book and fill every available appointment over the next few weeks and months to ensure there is an adequate supply of blood products for patients in the longer term,” Prinzen added.

Legislated by the Government of Canada in 2008, National Blood Donor Week, June 8 to 14, recognizes and celebrates donors who selflessly help their fellow citizens.

World Blood Donor Day falls on Sunday, June 14.

“In many ways, COVID-19 turned our world upside down, but it also proved that patients in Canada can still count on the unwavering support of donors,” Prinzen said. “Patients undergoing surgery and cancer treatment, accident victims, and people with blood disorders rely on blood, platelets and plasma transfusions every day. Many of those procedures were postponed or delayed during the acute phase of COVID-19.”

Visit https://www.blood.ca to book an appointment.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

blood donorCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Injured eagle found on the side of a B.C. road on the mend

Just Posted

Three Ramblers run and jump their way to track and field scholarships

Maple Ridge Secondary’s Aiden Grout, Alina Olson, and Nico Aron will represent the Ridge in college

LETTER: Thanks Alexa for your kindness and cleaning

A rural Maple Ridge resident is grateful to another who scrubbed a pair of neighbourhood mailboxes

Hoops reopened, spray parks coming soon in Maple Ridge

The city also looks at when it can open Hammond Pool and the leisure centre

Pitt Meadows re-opens city hall for taxes only

Municipal offices will be open from June 15 to July 3 only for grants and payments

Former Maple Ridge councillor would like to see reallocation of money from police to other frontline workers

Maple Ridge Mayor will not “defund” police

Ted Bundy to Robert Pickton: B.C. couple houses private ‘murderabilia’ collection

Couple hopes to have a museum one day

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping The News to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

COLUMN: Fraser Valley lawyers warn ‘numerous criminal matters dangle on the precipice of oblivion’

Letter signed by 20 defence lawyers to provincial government says COVID-19 court delays need to end

Eastbound crash on Highway 1 in Abbotsford causing heavy traffic

Crash site just before Bradner Road, emergency crews blocking left lane

Injured eagle found on the side of a B.C. road on the mend

It will be at least another few weeks before considering release, OWL says

Canada encouraging Iran to ship PS752 black boxes to France as soon as possible

Garneau said Canada is OK with this plan

Cross-Canada group calls for reopening of travel, tourism

B.C.’s summer restart still faces COVID-19 obstacles

Feds to implement temperature checks for travellers entering, leaving Canada

Land borders with the U.S. remain closed to non-essential traffic

Ex Prospera Credit Union staff describe layoffs as ‘purge’ following merger with Westminster Savings

Staff claim being misled prior to merge vote; company using COVID-19 as excuse for cuts

Most Read