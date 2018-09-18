Ryder Moore hands out wet-weather kits to the homeless including rainboots at the Salvation Army Ridge Meadows Ministries last year. (THE NEWS/files)

Ryder kicks off third annual rainboot campaign in Maple Ridge

The Kanaka Creek elementary student is raising money to buy rainboots for the homeless this winter

After a flash flood tore through the Anita Place Homeless Camp on Friday, Ryder Moore had just the supplies to help out.

The Grade 3 Kanaka Creek elementary student, with the help of his parents, Sarah and Mike, went down to the camp to hand out rainboots and other cold, wet-weather supplies to the victims of the flood.

It was an early start for Ryder, who is kicking off his third annual Ryder’s Rainboots campaign to help the homeless get through the winter.

Last year, Ryder raised $3,021 for the campaign and was able to purchase 100 pairs of rain boots, 140 pairs of gloves, 100 pairs of socks, 100 toques, 120 pairs of underwear, 60 ponchos for men and women and 40 Muddy Buddy’s for children.

Then he took all the items to the Salvation Army Ridge Meadows Ministries and handed them out to anyone in need.

He also made handwritten cards and baked cookies for everyone who lined up to get the clothing and boots.

Ryder started the program when he was six years old after driving through the Downtown Eastside with his mother.

Over the last two years, Ryder has raised more than $10,000 and put together more than 200 rainy day kits that include boots, ponchos or rain suits, gloves, hats and socks for men, women and children in need in the community.

Earlier this year, he was recognized for his charitable work by the Maple Ridge Community Foundation, which awarded him the inaugural Citizen of the Year Youth Award.

This year, his goal is to raise $5,000. So far he has raised $1,290. He also wants to get 500 people to like his Facebook page.

