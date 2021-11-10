Salvation Army puts out call for Kettle campaign volunteers

Salvation Army Ridge Meadows Ministries is looking for volunteers for their annual Christmas Kettle campaign.

The ministry is modelling its call for volunteers on Luke 10 where Jesus is said to have sent 72 disciples in pairs to spread the news that the Messiah was there. The Salvation Army is looking for Churches to challenge their congregation to participate in the Christmas Kettle drive and going out two-by-two i.e. in pairs.

“We want YOU to “Send your 72” and volunteer for our Christmas Kettles TODAY! An initiative based on Luke 10, where Jesus sends out the 72 disciples, two-by-two; their purpose was to go before Jesus and tell the people the good news…The Messiah is here!” said a social media post from the Salvation Army.

Smaller groups, large groups of people or even the entire church congregations can participate to serve in the community.

“We are certain that, like the disciples, those who ‘go out’ will return with amazing stories of their own!” said the post.

The volunteers will work in shift of two hours. Those interested can reach out to Corina by email at bellringer@saridgemeadows.com or call 604-463-8296 (extension 106).