A team of 12 Ridge Meadows Seniors Society volunteers have packed and delivered more than 250 bags this year to give to seniors in need in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows. (Ridge Meadows Seniors Society/Special to The News)

Santa will be giving hundreds of gifts to Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows seniors this year

6th annual Seniors Helping Santa is coming to a close

Hundreds of gift bags filled donations for seniors in need in the community will be handed out this year thanks to a dedicated team of Santa’s elves at the Ridge Meadows Seniors Society.

This year a total of 270 bags have been packed and delivered by 12 volunteers for the sixth annual Seniors Helping Santa campaign that launched in November.

“We have had a wonderful response from the community in support of the RMSS Seniors Helping Santa bags this year. Buggy loads of gifts and items requested were picked up on a daily basis from our partner London Drugs at Valley Fair Mall,” said Bev Schmahmann, outreach services coordinator with the seniors society.

Additional donations have also been coming into the center from various organizations and caring people who have made items to fill the bags, including greeting cards and special gifts, noted Schmahmann.

The Maple Ridge Seniors Craft Group Center even created 100 lap blankets and stuffed animals.

For the past six years a Christmas tree has gone up in front of London Drugs decorated with tags containing the wish lists of seniors. People were invited to take a tag and purchase the items on the wish list before dropping off the bag of goodies at the store’s customer service counter.

The lists are similar containing items like: toiletries, essentials, gloves, scarves, and a London Drugs gift card – items that seniors have told the society they are in need of.

The goal of the program is to deliver comfort and cheer to seniors in need across Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.

Volunteers finished delivering the gift bags on Friday, Dec. 17.

