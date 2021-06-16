Save-On-Foods 4th annual campaign for Maple Ridge food bank starts Thursday, June 17

50 per cent of net proceeds from Western Family brand to be donated

The Friends In Need Food Bank will be getting some extra help this month from the Save-On-Foods Share It Forward campaign.

This is the fourth year for the campaign that will see 50 per cent of net proceeds, up to a maximum of $300,000, from all Western Family products sold at any of their stores, also including PriceSmart Foods and Urban Fare, to be donated directly to local food banks.

Funds raised at local stores in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows will stay in the community.

In 2019 the campaign raised $7,920, in 2018 the total raised was $6,928.

“It’s more important than ever that we, as Canadians, come together to support our neighbours during this crisis,” said Save-On-Foods president Darrell Jones referring to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Local food banks play a critical role in our communities, and with the Share It Forward campaign, it’s easier than ever to support the great work they do every day,” he noted.

Every year, Save-On-Foods donates food and consumer goods worth more than $3 million to local food banks, along with hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash raised through community and store fundraisers.

“Save-On-Foods is a longstanding, trusted donor partner of Food Banks BC, and a huge supporter of food banks across Western Canada. We are honoured to be involved in their Share It Forward event once again,” said Dan Huang-Taylor, executive director of Food Banks BC.

“Food insecurity has further impacted so many people over this past year, so these funds are especially vital,” added Huang-Taylor.

The campaign begins Thursday, June 17, and runs until Wednesday, June 23.