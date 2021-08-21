Second mobile vaccine bus comes to Pitt Meadows

The next Fraser Health vaccine clinic will be at the farmer’s market in Maple Ridge

Julia Doyle sought out the mobile clinic for her second dose of vaccine. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

A mobile TransLink vaccine bus has now made two stops in Pitt Meadows as Fraser Health tries to make getting a dose easy and accessible to residents across the Lower Mainland.

People trickled into the brightly coloured bus to get both first and second shots on Thursday, Aug. 19, at Meadowtown Centre.

Albion resident Julia Doyle sought out the mobile clinic for her second dose since the clinic at Haney Place Mall closed Aug. 15.

“I’m glad to have it,” she said.

“I have asthma so I definitely wanted to have the vaccine because it’s more dangerous for people that have health issues already. I thought it was really necessary.” she said, adding she has had flu vaccines that bothered her way more than this shot.

Dustin Thomas of Pitt Meadows knew he was going to get the vaccine at some point, and decided to get his first shot now because the numbers of COVID cases have been rising again lately.

”I didn’t think we were completely out of the woods,” he said, but he was hoping the numbers of cases would be better than it is.

Thomas is concerned about being able to travel in the future, another reason he saw the need to get the jab.

“Just having some freedom to get out and do things – and you want to do it safely,” he said.

Cole Bartkowiak, is heading to his first year at Acadia University in Nova Scotia and was told he would have had to quarantine for two weeks and pay $1,000 unless he was vaccinated.

It was the student’s second dose. He leaves September 3.

“I thought it was pretty cool I could get my shot at the bus stop in the middle of the parking lot,” he said.

The TransLink bus is big enough to have three or four people at a time getting the jab. The bus, a partnership between TransLink and Fraser Health, started its tour in mid-July in White Rock.

The next local stop for the rolling vaccination clinic will be in Maple Ridge from 9-2 p.m. on Saturday Aug. 28, at the Haney Place Farmer’s Market, 22407 Dewdney Trunk Road.

COVID-19Fraser HealthPitt Meadowsvaccines