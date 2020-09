Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News is looking to share your back to school photos with the community

Cheyanne, Dakota, and Tristen are ready for back to school. (Jordanna DeHaan/Special to the Maple Ridge News)

Back to school looks a bit different than it ever has before this year… but we still want to see and share how you’ll be going back to class.

Show us what back to school looks like for you and your family this week by sending in a picture, which could get published in a future edition of the Maple Ridge News.

Send your picture to our either or Facebook Inbox or editor@mapleridgenews.com before Sunday, Sept. 13, with a description of who is in the photo.