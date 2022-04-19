Serving up magic, laughs, and family fun at home show in Maple Ridge

The Great Gordini will be performing at this year’s Ridge Meadows Home Show

The Great Gordini with his favourite skunky-monkey Otto. (The Great Gordini/Special to The News)

Visitors to the Ridge Meadows Home Show Family Fest are in for a weekend of magic, comedy, and ventriloquism.

One of those magicians will be The Great Gordini, known off stage at Gord Boyes, who will be taking to the stage at the show with his favourite skunky-monkey Otto.

Boyes describes his show as interactive, full of comedy, and fun for every age.

Although he has been practising magic for decades, he has been performing across the Lower Mainland for about 15 years. Every show is different for the illusionist, who loves performing for children.

“It helps keep me young. I just love being around the kids and seeing the smiles on their faces,” he said.

Helping The Great Gordini at the home show will be Otto, a brown and white monkey puppet with big brown eyes and a huge smile – as Boyes is also a ventriloquist.

In addition to performing on stage by himself, The Great Gordini will also be performing other acts with Norden the Magician, his business partner.

They started working together over a decade ago when Boyes joined the Vancouver Magic Circle, an organization that Norden was president of at the time. They have been friends ever since.

The Great Gordini will make sure he performs his signature piece involving a volunteer from the audience and multiple magic wands of varying sizes.

He is hoping his act creates special memories for all those who come to see him.

The Great Gordini will be performing solo at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 30, and again at 4 p.m. the same day with Norden the Magician.

