SHARE: Feasting time in the South Alouette

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

Silver Valley resident John Dale captured a few pictures of a blue heron on the South Alouette River. (Special to The News)

Let’s see the community Through Your Lens.

We want to see Pitt Meadows & Maple Ridge as you see it.

MORE – SHARE: GEP hiking, possible even in the winter

RELATED – SHARE: Lost in the farmer’s field

Send us a photo showing how you view the community, and it could be featured in a future edition of the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News.

SHARE: Heron’s version of a blow dryer

and

RECENT – SHARE: Reflections of natural beauty

Include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

MORE – SHARE: Grateful for welcoming committee

SHARE: Nature captivates teen

_______________________________

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

We’d love to see it. Please email to editor@mapleridgenews.com.

We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

_______________________________

PhotographyPitt MeadowsWildlife

Silver Valley resident John Dale captured a few pictures of a blue heron on the South Alouette River. (Special to The News)