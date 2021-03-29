SHARE: Fields and mountains to the west ablaze

Silver Valley residents Bill and Sherri Kennedy captured this picture last week looking out to the west where they can see a spectacular view of the blueberry farms in the Pitt Polder area, with Burke Mountain in Coquitlam and Simon Fraser University off in the horizon. (Special to The News)

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon.

Let’s see the community Through Your Lens.

We want to see Pitt Meadows & Maple Ridge as you see it.

Send us a photo showing how you view the community, and it could be featured in a future edition of the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News.

Include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

We’d love to see it. Please email to editor@mapleridgenews.com.

We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

