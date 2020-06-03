SHARE: Photo contest spotlights significant seniors

Send in pictures of a Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows senior and you could win

Pat Stalman was surrounded by her granddaughters and their cousins (left to right) Stacey Stalman, Marissa Stalman, Kara M., and Alysha Stalman, and Pat’s best friend Biscuit. (Special to The News)

In celebration of Seniors Week, readers are encouraged to share pictures and potentially win some loot.

Send in a photo of a special local senior in your life, tell us why they’re significant to you, and you could win a $150 gift card through the Downtown Maple Ridge Business Improvement Association.

Organized through the Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows, Katzie Seniors Network and the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, this photo contest welcomes public submissions from people of all ages.

Participating is easy, said the network’s Heather Treleaven.

You have until Monday, June 8 to enter. Simply send your Fabulous Senior photo to contest@mapleridgenews.com. It will be added to a virtual photo exhibit that will be displayed here on The News website and our social media channel.

“We’re encouraging the public to submit photos of significant seniors in their life,” said Treleaven.

All entries go into a draw. Submissions can be made at contest@mapleridgenews.com.

One such example already came from Marissa Stalman, who sent in a few photos of her late grandmother, Pat Stalman.

“My late grandma was truly the most beautiful women one could ever have the chance of meeting,” Marissa said, sharing one picture from Christmas Day 2019 of Peter, Pat, and Marissa.

“Her wish was to leave hospice and have Christmas in her home. I miss her terribly,” Marissa said, sharing another, earlier picture, as well featuring Pat and “her girls.”

To celebrate Pat’s life following her passing in January, Marissa participated in the virtual walk for Alzheimer’s on May 31 with the Maple Ridge Dementia Friendly Community Task Group.

Plus, she’s delivering a free virtual workshop about grief and loss in the context of dementia this Friday, June 5.

Joining forces with Massi Bakhshian, founder of Adult Cognitive Wellness Centre, the pair (both recipients of the Women’s Collaborative Hub recognition award last fall) is putting together the workshop to help families and caregivers of people living with dementia to cope.

“This workshop is in celebration of Seniors Week by acknowledging dementia caregivers, their importance, and recognizing the grief associated with loss at all stages of the Alzheimer’s journey,” Marissa said.

“The workshop is dedicated to my Gramma, because in her final years she lived well (and stubbornly) with vascular dementia.”

Pre-register is required in advance by emailing: info@adultcognitivewellnesscentre.ca.

“If someone you love is living with dementia (at any stage) please consider joining us,” Marissa concluded.

