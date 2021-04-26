SHARE: Spring has arrived with vibrant colour

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon.

Pitt Meadows resident Amy Wiegand takes daily walks between Harris Road and 203rd Street, and captures many pictures of nature. During a recent staycation, she documented the arrival of spring and a variety of trees and flowers blossoming in the region. (Special to The News)

Let’s see the community Through Your Lens.

We want to see Pitt Meadows & Maple Ridge as you see it.

Send us a photo showing how you view the community, and it could be featured in a future edition of the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News.

and

Include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

We’d love to see it. Please email to editor@mapleridgenews.com.

Pitt Meadows resident Amy Wiegand takes daily walks between Harris Road and 203rd Street, and captures many pictures of nature. During a recent staycation, she documented the arrival of spring and a variety of trees and flowers blossoming in the region. (Special to The News)

Maple Ridge’s Randy Phillips took a shot of the berries while out walking with his wife recently through the Bonson Landing area. “Love the Fraser River and the great part it has played in the history of our region and province,” Phillips shared. “Feels like summer’s already here.” (Special to The News)

Pitt Meadows is looking extra lovely in the spring, according to area resident Tammy Clark. (Special to The News)

