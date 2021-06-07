SHARE: View through the ears

Let’s see the community Through Your Lens.
We want to see Pitt Meadows & Maple Ridge as you see it.
MORE – SHARE: Fine-feathered friends feast in Maple Ridge backyard
SHARE: Sharing the dikes with wildlife of all kinds
Send us a photo showing how you view the community, and it could be featured in a future edition of the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News.
RECENT – SHARE: Wildlife soaring over the Pitt River
and
SHARE: Upclose and personal with nature
Include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.
MORE – SHARE: Weather is perfect for a paddle on Hayward Lake
_______________________________
Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?
We’d love to see it. Please email to editor@mapleridgenews.com.
We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.
_______________________________