Maple Ridge’s Randy Phillips took this while riding the dikes through Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge, noting the snow is going and the cranberry fields are growing. (Special to The News)

Maple Ridge’s Randy Phillips took this while riding the dikes through Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge, noting the snow is going and the cranberry fields are growing. (Special to The News)

SHARE: White stuff disappears while red stuff rising up

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon.

Let’s see the community Through Your Lens.

We want to see Pitt Meadows & Maple Ridge as you see it.

RELATED – SHARE: The magic of the Fraser River

MORE – SHARE: Clouds ripple in the sky

Send us a photo showing how you view the community, and it could be featured in a future edition of the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News.

RECENT – SHARE: Night photo of mountain range appears as day

and

SHARE: Upclose and personal with nature

Include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

MORE: SHARE: Fine-feathered friends

.

_______________________________

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

We’d love to see it. Please email to editor@mapleridgenews.com.

We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

_______________________________

maple ridgePhotographyPitt Meadows

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Maple Ridge art studio to hold virtual exhibition

Just Posted

Ridge Meadows RCMP are investigating a stabbing incident with two victims on Sunday evening. (Black Press files)
Two stabbed in Maple Ridge, RCMP ask for witnesses

Man seriously injured, woman also attacked in incident Sunday night

Maple Ridge’s Randy Phillips took this while riding the dikes through Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge, noting the snow is going and the cranberry fields are growing. (Special to The News)
SHARE: White stuff disappears while red stuff rising up

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon.

Michelle Gillespie has been painting for more than 20 years. She enjoys painting with acrylic and uses careful brushstrokes, wanting each painting to be successful. A few of her favorite subjects to paint are houses, flowers and animals. For the 2021 Spring Art Show, Gillespie painted a house in the mountains called ‘A Northern Home’ after J.E.H. MacDonald. (Vicuña Art Studio/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge art studio to hold virtual exhibition

Artist interviews, demonstrations and door prize at Vicuña Art Studio spring show

Emma Graveson of Maple Ridge is directing the newest production from Theatre in the Country.
Local flavour in Sherlock Holmes production

Actors and off-stage talent from Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows in Theatre in the Country show

xx
Two fires in one day kept Pitt Meadows crews busy

Two multiple unit buildings were evacuated Saturday

FILE - In this March 3, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is displayed at South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore, N.Y. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine can be given to adults 30+ who don’t want to wait for mRNA: NACI

Panel says single shot vaccine can be especially useful for populations unable to return for second shot

Sunday night in Kamloops the Vancouver Giants dropped a 5-2 decision to the Prince George Cougars (Allen Douglas/special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Giants drop 5-2 decision to Prince George

‘Not enough guys with their ‘A’ game’ coach said

Medical staff is shown preparing a patient outside a hospital in New Delhi. From the start of the pandemic, there have been 19.9 million cases of COVID-19 reported in India until May 3, 2021. 16.3 million have recovered, and there have been 219,000 deaths. (Photo submitted by Vivek)
Column: Let’s uplift the heroes in India’s battle against COVID-19

India reported over 360,000 infections on Monday, May 3

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry thanks an Island Health nurse after joining staff for the first round of COVID-19 vaccine, Victoria, Dec. 22, 2020. (B.C. government)
Got a pharmacy shot? Don’t try to double up on COVID-19 vaccines

AstraZeneca rollout overlaps with B.C.’s age-based program

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Mike Haire, a former vice-principal at W. A. Fraser middle school in Abbotsford, goes on trial starting Monday, May 3 in New Westminster for two child pornography offences.
UPDATE: Laywer argues to exclude some evidence against Abbotsford vice-principal charged with child porn

Trial for Mike Haire starts with voir dire on Monday, May 3 in New Westminster

(StudentAidBC)
B.C. student loan websites down for hours after apparent hack

Province said they are investigating the issue

Honda Celebration of Light. (Honda Celebration of Light/Twitter)
Celebration of Light fireworks cancelled again this summer, organizers plan to return in 2022

Vancouver event has been cancelled due to pandemic two years in a row

Brendan Kennedy, CEO and founder of British Columbia-based Tilray Inc., poses next to his company’s logo at Nasdaq where the company’s IPO (TLRY) opened, Thursday, July 19, 2018, in New York. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Bebeto Matthews
Tilray-Aphria deal closes, company to control biggest share of Canadian pot market

About 99 per cent of Aphria shareholders voted in favour of the deal in April

Most Read