Lynne Balfour shared a few pictures taken in Pitt Meadows, including one captured from Lougheed Highway and Harris Road looking north towards the Golden Ears Mountains, with the sunset casting a nice glow on the mountain range. (Special to The News)

Lynne Balfour shared a few pictures taken in Pitt Meadows, including one captured from Lougheed Highway and Harris Road looking north towards the Golden Ears Mountains, with the sunset casting a nice glow on the mountain range. (Special to The News)

SHARE: Winter sunset ignites The Ears – Golden Ears, that is!

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

Let us see the community Through Your Lens.

We want to see Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge as you see it.

RECENT – SHARE: Fog offers soft filter to morning sunrise over Maple Ridge

ANOTHER – SHARE: Fall in all its splendid colour arrived this week

MORE – SHARE: A splash of colour against snow covered peaks

Send us a photo showing how you view the community, and it could be featured in a future edition of the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News.

Include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

.

MORE – SHARE: Feeding time at Widgeon

_______________________________

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

We’d love to see it. Please email to editor@mapleridgenews.com.

We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

_______________________________

PhotographyPitt Meadows

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Lynne Balfour shared a few pictures taken in Pitt Meadows, including one captured while kayaking in the Alouette River, just past the Harris Road launch point. (Special to The News)

Lynne Balfour shared a few pictures taken in Pitt Meadows, including one captured while kayaking in the Alouette River, just past the Harris Road launch point. (Special to The News)

Previous story
SHARE: Fall arrives in Kanaka Creek Regional Park

Just Posted

Lynne Balfour shared a few pictures taken in Pitt Meadows, including one captured from Lougheed Highway and Harris Road looking north towards the Golden Ears Mountains, with the sunset casting a nice glow on the mountain range. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Winter sunset ignites The Ears – Golden Ears, that is!

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

Young Decs has been performing for his fans on livestream, but looks forward to the time he is able to rock a stage in person. (Special to The News)
Young Maple Ridge entertainer seeing quick success

14-year-old Young Decs released his first song, Anx!ety, five months ago

(Black Press files)
Police looking for missing Maple Ridge teen

14-year-old girl was last seen on Thursday evening

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
COVID-19 exposure event at Maple Ridge elementary

Fraer Health conducting contact tracing

Kyle Benzies goes to comfort his daughter.
VIDEO: Decoration ‘explosion’ terrifies Maple Ridge toddler

Dad wants to make sure lighted deer are safe

Shoppers stand near a sign promoting Black Friday sales at the Sambil shopping centre in Caracas, Venezuela, Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. This year, Black Friday is on Nov. 27, the same day as Buy Nothing Day. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Nov. 22 to 28

Black Friday, Buy Nothing Day and Cake Day are all coming up this week

Randy Bell. (File photo)
Former northern B.C. municipal mayoral and council candidate arrested for refusing to wear mask

Randy Bell handcuffed and given a warning at Bulkley Valley Credit Union in Smithers

James Corden on the Late Late Show talking about BC Ferries on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (Screenshot)
‘You’ll see it when you see it’: BC Ferries mask graphic gains James Corden’s attention

Turns out, James Corden fans were just as quick as B.C. social media users to pick up on the dual imagery

Andrew Wilkinson addresses a BC Liberal Forestry Rally in Campbell River on Oct. 17, 2020.
Andrew Wilkinson quits as BC Liberal Leader, party to choose interim replacement

Wilkinson had previously said he would stay in his role till a new leader were to be selected

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

At the current rate of new infections, one in 53 Lower Mainland residents will catch the virus over the weeks to come. (Chart: Tyler Olsen)
GRAPHIC: One in 25 Lower Mainland residents may contract COVID-19 by February if virus continues spread

Moderate increase cases would leave one in 20 Lower Mainland residents with virus by February

Health Minister Adrian Dix, front, B.C. Premier John Horgan and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry arrive for a news conference about the provincial response to the coronavirus, in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, March 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records 516 more COVID-19 cases, second day of decline

10 more deaths, up to 227 in hospital as restrictions extended

Chilliwack school trustee Barry Neufeld brought residential schools into the SOGI 123 debate that's been brewing in this district since October, when he began criticizing the teacher resource.
School trustee under fire again – this time for offensive slur at Chilliwack journalists

Chilliwack Teachers Association, Education Minister condemn Barry Neufeld’s comments targeting the Chilliwack Progress

Most Read