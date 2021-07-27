The Sikh Motorcycle Club of BC is participating in a national ride on July 31 to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the discovery of insulin. (Facebook photo)

Sikh Motorcycle Club holds ride to commemorate 100 years of insulin

B.C. event on July 31 travels from Abbotsford to Surrey as part of national ride

To commemorate the 100th anniversary of the discovery of insulin, the Sikh Motorcycle Club of BC is hosting a motorcycle ride from Abbotsford to Surrey on Saturday, July 31.

The ride is one of several taking place in various locations across Canada that day.

The B.C. event leaves at 9:30 a.m. from the Gur Sikh Temple at 33089 South Fraser Way in Abbotsford and ends at approximately 1 p.m. at Gurdwara Dukh Nivaran Sahib at 15255 68 Ave. in Surrey.

The route includes passing through Mission, Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows, Burnaby, Vancouver and New Westminster with four stops along the way – one at the Mission Sikh Temple, two in Vancouver and one in New Westminster.

About 50 riders are expected to participate.

The national motorcycle ride, with the support of other motorcycle clubs across Canada, raises funds and awareness to help support the work led by Diabetes Canada. The goal is to raise $100,000 in recognition of the 100th anniversary.

The Sikh Motorcycle Club of Canada supports the “We Can’t Wait Another 100 Years” campaign to commemorate the discovery of insulin and address the urgency of diabetes.

The idea is to foster a national conversation that, although the 100th anniversary is an incredible discovery, insulin is not enough – it’s the starting line, not the finish line, for diabetes.

Sarah Reid, regional director of Diabetes Canada, said the organization is grateful for the support.

“These types of partnerships and events allow us to further support the 1.5 million British Columbians living with diabetes or pre-diabetes, ” she said.

Visit rideforcause.ca for more information, including a map of the route.

