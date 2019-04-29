Something for everyone at the Ridge Meadows Home Show

Bobs & LoLo are five-time JUNO nominated singer-songwriters and stars of the upbeat, musical preschool series - Sing, Dance and Play with Bobs & LoLo (Treehouse TV/Nick Jr Canada) and Action Packed (Telus Optik TV). Recently named Canada’s Favourite Kids’ Entertainer in a nationwide poll by CBC Music, this dynamic duo is dedicated to connecting children to nature with music, movement and make-believe.

Expect a weekend packed with entertainment as the Ridge Meadows Home Show takes over the Albion Fairgrounds this coming weekend.

There will be dancers, acrobatics, a magician, live music, and a petting zoo in addition to the 400 exhibitor booths that will be on site at Planet Ice and Golden Ears Curling Rink, showcasing everything you need to know about home renovation, decorating and landscaping.

The Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News Family Fest will include three full days of fun for the entire family. On The News Family Fest Stage, performances will feature the Dunvegan Dance Academy, Nordan the Magician, As you Wish Princess, Precision Acrobatics and Science World.

Luisa Marshall will be asking What’s Love Got To Do With It as she brings the sounds of Tina Turner to the stage at 1 p.m. on May 4.

The Samuel Robertson Technical School of Rock will be headlining the stage at 6:30 p.m. with performances by Skookum, Yellow Moon and Detour. Both Detour and Skookum were chosen to participate in this year’s Nimbus Battle of the Bands that secured them a live performance at The Roxy in Vancouver. Skookum made it all the way to the finals.

Shooting Star Amusements will have a carnival and midway set up for all three days of the show.

There will be 16 vendors at the Food Truck Festival.

A spring-free trampoline will be in the ‘Try It’ zone.

Friday only, there will be a Repair It Cafe, where you can bring broken household items and small electronics to be repaired.

On Saturday only there will be a TransLink Engagement Bus for members of the public to have their say about transportation in the community.

At 11:30 a.m., there will be a Paint Star Party, pre-registration required.

The Greyhaven Exotic Bird Sanctuary will have exotic birds on display that are up for adoption.

Bateson’s Martial Arts will have a ‘Bouncy Dojo’, a ninjas obstacle course and martial arts demonstrations all weekend long.

Haney Builders’ Supplies will have a gigantic sandbox.

There will be face-painting and a Sparkle Bar Craft Centre to make crafts with glitter.

And the Big Air Freestyle Bike Show is being presented by AirRec Centre, Maple Ridge.

The Body, Mind, Spirit Psychic Fair will be taking place in the upstairs area of the Golden Ears Winter Club, where there will be demonstrations of mediumship with loved ones, a dragonfly-spirit box, pendulum demonstrations, and chakra healing among other demonstrations.

Just outside the front door of the Home Show, there will be a Bishop’s endless pool. They will also have a huge selection of high-quality patio furnishings, hot tubs, fire pits and barbecues on display as well.

DMC Contracting will be showing off a fully outfitted Fifth Wheel RV that provides clients with everything they need, including laundry and television, so clients can carry on with life while renovations are taking place in the home.

There will be a hanging basket sale that will feature a variety of colours and lush blooms ready for the patio or planter box with all proceeds going to the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Children’s Festival Society.

In the curling rink lobby, there will be a sampling area. This year President’s Choice from the Real Canadian Superstore will be featured along with a line-up of vendors before they enter the three buildings packed with home renovation and decoration ideas.

The curling rink building will feature vendors for renovating, building and landscaping to spruce up the outdoors including roofing, siding, solarium’s, landscaping, decking and installation.

Planet Ice, Building B will have vendors specializing in wellness, housewares and marketplace for one-of-a-kind items and a “Girlstuff” area, where you will find jewellery, cosmetics, cookware, linens and anti-aging products.

Building C will feature decorating, home theatre and appliances including flooring, furnishings, window fashions, home renovators, hot tubs, paint and wall coverings, décor items, kitchen appliances, electronics, woodwork and design items and artwork.

The Ridge Meadows Home Show takes place at Planet Ice and the Maple Ridge Fairgrounds at 23588 Jim Robson Way.

The Home Show goes from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on May 3, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on May 4 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 5.

The amusement park opens at 11 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Parking is free and free shuttles will be provided from the overflow parking area.

