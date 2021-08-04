SPCA’s Maple Ridge branch saw 28 animal adoptions in July

New fires prompt continued request for help at animal shelters across the province

BC SPCA Maple Ridge branch is looking for dog and cat treat donations. (BC SPCA/Special to The News)

The BC SPCA’s Maple Ridge branch has seen several adoptions in the last month.

In July alone, the shelter saw 28 animal adoptions, said branch manager Krista Shaw. While the shelter hasn’t had any new animals from the other SPCA branches, this week, Shaw said that they had been very busy and definitely needed to make room for more animals if they are sent down to the branch.

In a social media post, the shelter said, “28 amazing animals were adopted from the Maple Ridge BC SPCA in July. Thank you to all their new families who opened up their hearts and homes to an animal friend.”

This year, due to the wildfires raging across the province, SPCA animal shelters all across B.C. are at capacity.

“This year, we’re seeing so many more requests for help than in previous wildfire seasons,” said Lorie Chortyk, general manager of communications for the BC SPCA. “Our resources are already stretched very thin with the demand. Our shelters, animal evacuation centre in Kamloops and foster homes are at capacity, and we still have the rest of the summer to go.”

Chortyk says in addition to animals rescued and returned to their owners and animals being fed and watered behind the evacuation lines, the BC SPCA has provided emergency boarding for 75 animals so far, including dogs, cats, kittens and puppies. “I think the biggest difference we seen this year is the length of stay for the animals,” she said.

Last week, the BC SPCA ran a half-price adoption promotion to find shelter for animals to make way for more animals coming from the evacuated regions. The Maple Ridge branch also participated in this promotion.

Maple Ridge branch manager Shaw said that while they still have some animals up for adoption, and finding them homes is important, it is also important to find donations.

“We are still in need for donations especially dog and cat treats, and of course monetary donation is always needed,” she said.

Those interested in adopting an animal can visit the BC SPCA website at spca.bc.ca/adoptand those who are looking to donate to the BC SPCA’s Maple Ridge branch, can visit spca.bc.ca/donations/maple-ridge/.

