Still time for Maple Ridge – Pitt Meadows businesses to sign up for Canada Summer Jobs program

Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows employers who are looking for a little help bringing on a little help this summer still have time to apply for the Canada Summer Jobs program.

The annual call for applications for the CSJ program launched on December 21, 2020, and will remain open until January 29, 2021.

Approved employers from the not-for profit sector will still be eligible for a wage subsidy reimbursement of up to 100% of the provincial minimum hourly wage; and approved public and private sector employers will be eligible to receive a wage subsidy reimbursement of up to 75% of the provincial minimum hourly wage.

READ MORE: Pitt Meadows receives 30K from province to assess housing needs

The program is an initiative of the Youth Employment and Skills Strategy, which aims to provide flexible and holistic services to help all young Canadians develop the skills and gain paid work experience to successfully transition into the labour market.

It aims to provide quality work experiences for youth, respond to national and local priorities to improve access to the labour market for youth who face unique barriers, and provide opportunities for youth to develop and improve their skills.

The program provides wage subsidies to employers from not-for-profit organizations, the public sector, and private sector organizations with 50 or fewer full-time employees, to create quality summer work experiences for young people aged 15 to 30 years.

Funded employers are not restricted to hiring students — anyone aged 15 to 30 years may be eligible participants.

Applications can be submitted online, using Grants and Contributions Online Services, by mail, or in person.



ronan.p.odoherty@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

federal governmentmaple ridgePitt Meadowssummer jobs