Still time to nominate Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows Hometown Hero

Deadline for nominations is Feb. 28.

Past Hometown Hero honorees include Larry Walker Jr. (files)

The Meadowridge Sports Heroes Society is seeking nominations for the next Hometown Hero.

The Hometown Hero committee’s deadline for nominations is Feb. 28.

The purpose of the award is to recognize and honor athletes who were students in the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadow school district, competed in local sports and advanced to the international level in their chosen field.

The non-profit society was established by Rotarians in 2006 and has since inducted 42 athletes.

Past honorees include Debbie Brill, Cam Neely, Larry Walker Jr., Brendan Morrison, Greg Moore, Kim Eagles, Leslie McPherson, Karina Leblanc, Kelley Law, Andrew Ladd, Amber Allen, Kevin Mitchell, Nathan Stein, Brad Hunt, Brandon Yip and Victor Bartley.

Last year, mountain biker Cindy Devine was added.

Selection takes place in the spring. Honourees are inducted in September, with a banner of each being distributed to local schools and municipal recreation facilities, as well as commercial sponsors for display.

• Nominations should include a recent photograph and supporting biography, as well as an explanation as to why the individual is being nominated. Other letters of support are welcomed.

Send nominations to PO Box 333, Maple Ridge, B.C., V2X 7G2, or email mrpmhometownheroes@gmail.com.

