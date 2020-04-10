Stop dropping off donations outside closed stores and bins, Salvation Army says

Organization remains closed due to coronavirus pandemic

Salvation Army is asking the public to refrain from leaving items outside closed stores and donation bins. (Black Press Media file)

As Salvation Army thrift stores and donations centres remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic the organization is asking the public to refrain from leaving donations outside closed stores and at donation bins.

“Although donations of gently-used clothing and household items cannot be accepted during the COVID-19 outbreak, they will be needed when Salvation Army thrift stores and donor welcome centres are able to reopen,” said Lt-Colonel John P. Murray, territorial secretary for communications.

READ MORE: Thieves target Maple Ridge grocer

Items dropped off at donations bins or outside closed thrift stores is considered a health-and-safety hazard and donations can be damaged by weather or even stolen.

“As a result of the COVID-19 crisis, the need for affordable clothing and items for the house will be very high in the days, weeks, and months ahead,” said Lt-Colonel Murray. “In the meantime, we are urging Canadians to please set aside their donations and bring them to a Salvation Army thrift store, welcome centre or donation bin, when we are safely able to reopen our facilities.”

The Salvation Army is an international Christian organization that offers support to vulnerable people in 400 communities across Canada.

