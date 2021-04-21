Strengthening resiliency in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Free event will be an evening of stories, strategies, and conversations

Dr. Jennifer Mervyn, left, and award-winning author Monique Gray Smith, will be speaking at event. (Facebook/STORM Stop Overdose Ridge Meadows)

Community resiliency will be explored in an upcoming free virtual evening put on by the Ridge Meadows Community Action Team.

Strengthening Resilience will be an evening of stories, strategies, and conversations surrounding how to build resiliency in the community.

It is the third and final event in the group’s Stigma, Trauma and Resiliency series that included a documentary screening of Us & Them and a trauma and mental health town hall.

During the evening participants will explore the science behind toxic stress, reflect on the influence of history, culture and trauma, share inspirational stories of resilience, and discuss strategies to build resilience in the community.

Award-winning musician Khari McLelland will be the event facilitator. Speakers will include: Dr. Jennifer Mervyn, a registered psychologist with an extensive background in trauma and substance abuse; and Monique Gray Smith, an award-winning, best selling author known for her storytelling of the spirit of generosity and focus on resilience.

The event is being put on in partnership with Ridge Meadows Community Action Team , Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Katzie Community Network , Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Katzie Senior Network, School District 42, and School District 42 DPAC.

Strengthening Resilience takes place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 4, and will be broadcasted live through Vimeo.

Participants must register for the event to receive a link to the presentations and instructions on how to submit any questions they might have on event day.

To register go to eventbrite.ca.