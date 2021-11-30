Students raise thousands for flood victims at Maple Ridge school

Yennadon Grade 7 students from left, Simran Naicker, Anna Jordison, Violet Forgie, and Finley Ramage, roll coins after the school’s Flood the Valley With Care fundraiser. (Special to The News)

Students at Yennadon elementary raised thousands for flood victims after a fundraising campaign by leadership students.

The leadership team titled the fundraiser Flood the Valley With Care and challenged students at the school to each bring in a loonie. The goal was to raise $700 for the B.C. Red Cross Flood Relief fund.

Instead, in five days, from Nov. 22-26, the school community raised $2619.92.

“Every December we collect for various things to provide service to our community,” explained school principal Lisa Lawrance.

Usually at this time of the year students at the school focus on raising money for the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Christmas Hamper Society, to purchase gift cards for teens and tweens in need and also the Coins for Kids drive to purchase toys for children in need in the community.

But the students wanted to dedicate one week of their fundraising this year for the flood victims.

The leadership students also challenged other schools to help out.

RELATED: Funding shortfalls expected in SD42 for next four years

ALSO: Inclusion and collaboration involve every student in the classroom

Students at Eric Langton elementary, Alexander Robinson elementary, SD42 Learning Services Department, Hammond elementary, and Golden Ears elementary, also took part.

Students at Golden Ears elementary set a goal for $600.

Lawrence was proud of her school’s community.

“When we ask them to participate in challenges like this, our community always really pulls through,” she said.

This week, from Nov. 29 to Dec. 3, students at Yennadon will be focusing on raising money for the school’s Christmas hamper drive for needy families at the school.