Submissions open for Maple Ridge art gallery’s annual juried exhibition

Theme this year is We Begin Again

Submissions are now being accepted for the ACT Art Gallery’s annual Juried Exhibition for 2022.

The theme of the exhibition is We Begin Again and works will be selected based on their relation to the theme, technical proficiency, and conceptual execution.

As society enters this late stage of the COVID-19 pandemic where large gatherings have returned along with face-to-face socializing, pieces are encouraged that reflect on questions such as: What parts of your life have you restarted? What kinds of new plans, goals, and dreams are you putting into place? What futures do you envision?

Artists can submit a maximum of three works for consideration in the accepted mediums of painting, photography, printmaking, ceramics, sculpture, textiles, and mixed media.

Pieces in 2D must not be more than 24 inches on the longest edge, not including the frame, and pieces in 3D must not be more than 24 inches on the longest dimension and can’t be more than 20 pounds in weight.

All artwork must be prepared for hanging or installation.

Artists are responsible for the transportation of their work to and from The ACT Art Gallery.

Only selected artists can submit prices for their work to be sold during the exhibition.

Deadline for submissions is 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7. Artists will be notified by Thursday, Oct. 20.

