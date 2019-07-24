MLAs Bob D’Eith and Lisa Beare

Summer Games message from your MLAs

”Maple Ridge will be an incredible host for the athletes.’

On behalf of the Government of British Columbia, it is our pleasure to welcome the 2020 BC Summer Games to Maple Ridge. We are thrilled that some of the most skilled, disciplined, and talented athletes from around the province will be traveling to our community to compete in the 2020 Games.

READ ALSO: Countdown starts to Maple Ridge 2020 BC Summer Games.

Maple Ridge will be an incredible host for the athletes, families and fans. Hosting the 2020 BC Summer Games is an incredible opportunity to bring our community together as it boosts our local economy, and helps inspire future homegrown athletes. We recognize the role that sport plays in healthy, active lifestyles. In the lead up to next year’s Games, let us all take time to reflect on how sport can better our lives, and how we can further incorporate active living into our routines. Congratulations to everyone involved in organizing this event – it is no easy feat to bring one such as this to fruition in any community.

We hope Maple Ridge residents join us in welcoming the BC Summer Games, and can partake in festivities around the city.

Sincerely,

Lisa Beare, MLA Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows

Bob D’Eith, MLA Maple Ridge-Mission

 


Summer Games message from your MLAs

"Maple Ridge will be an incredible host for the athletes.'

