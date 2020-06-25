Sun shines down on Maple Ridge Christian grads

A birds-eye view of the Maple Ridge Christian School grad ceremony. Photo courtesy of MRCS The immediate families of the grads parked their cars in a circle on the school’s soccer field. Laura Berkenpas photo The Maple Ridge Christian School graduation was blessed with lovely weather. Photo courtesy of MRCS

The staff at Maple Ridge Christian School banded together to ensure their graduating class would have something to remember their last year of high school by.

The school organized a physical distancing friendly graduation ceremony on their soccer field and the weather held up nicely to make it an extra special day for all involved.

READ MORE:VIDEO: Dr. Bonnie Henry offers words of encouragement to B.C.’s 2020 graduating class

Lead principal, Quentin Flokstra said it was fantastic.

“It was a wonderful event thanks to the sunshine,” he said enthusiastically. “It was a great way to celebrate these grads in a unique way.

“We thought it would be a big disappointment but it might have been out best grad ever,” he added with a chuckle.

The principal pointed out some of the Grade 11 students, who saw pictures on social media, were messaging staff to say they wanted something similar next year.

They managed to respect the various regulations and social distancing measures by having a drive-in graduation ceremony.

The graduating class of 24 students was joined by their immediate family, who watched from their cars, which were arranged in a circle around a podium.

For those who were unable to attend, the event was live-streamed on the school’s website.

“Parents and grads commented that it was, ‘a memorable and special night’ and that, ‘it was amazing,’” said Flokstra. “Special” and “wonderful” were recurring words used to describe the event both by those present and those that watched it via live stream.”

He commended the staff for their excellent work in setting the event up and said the future looks bright for the grads.

“We are so proud of our graduates and look forward to how they will transform the world.”



ronan.p.odoherty@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Graduation 2020maple ridge