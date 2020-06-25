Sun shines down on Maple Ridge Christian grads

A birds-eye view of the Maple Ridge Christian School grad ceremony. Photo courtesy of MRCS
The immediate families of the grads parked their cars in a circle on the school’s soccer field. Laura Berkenpas photo
The Maple Ridge Christian School graduation was blessed with lovely weather. Photo courtesy of MRCS

The staff at Maple Ridge Christian School banded together to ensure their graduating class would have something to remember their last year of high school by.

The school organized a physical distancing friendly graduation ceremony on their soccer field and the weather held up nicely to make it an extra special day for all involved.

READ MORE:VIDEO: Dr. Bonnie Henry offers words of encouragement to B.C.’s 2020 graduating class

Lead principal, Quentin Flokstra said it was fantastic.

“It was a wonderful event thanks to the sunshine,” he said enthusiastically. “It was a great way to celebrate these grads in a unique way.

“We thought it would be a big disappointment but it might have been out best grad ever,” he added with a chuckle.

The principal pointed out some of the Grade 11 students, who saw pictures on social media, were messaging staff to say they wanted something similar next year.

They managed to respect the various regulations and social distancing measures by having a drive-in graduation ceremony.

The graduating class of 24 students was joined by their immediate family, who watched from their cars, which were arranged in a circle around a podium.

For those who were unable to attend, the event was live-streamed on the school’s website.

“Parents and grads commented that it was, ‘a memorable and special night’ and that, ‘it was amazing,’” said Flokstra. “Special” and “wonderful” were recurring words used to describe the event both by those present and those that watched it via live stream.”

He commended the staff for their excellent work in setting the event up and said the future looks bright for the grads.

“We are so proud of our graduates and look forward to how they will transform the world.”


ronan.p.odoherty@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Graduation 2020maple ridge

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Non-profit Maple Ridge preschool closing after 30 years

Just Posted

Sun shines down on Maple Ridge Christian grads

The 2020 grads had a physical distancing friendly ceremony on the school’s soccer field

Non-profit Maple Ridge preschool closing after 30 years

Golden Ears Preschool will not be opening in September

Where to apply for relief and pay property taxes in Ridge Meadows

Deadline to pay without penalty is September 30

Contests, scavenger hunt, crafts and entertainment planned for virtual Canada Day

Pitt Meadows unveils plans to mark country’s 153 birthday

Pitt Meadows entering next stage of consultation for road and rail project

Kennedy Road overpass draft designs to be unveiled in July

VIDEO: Families separated by B.C. border restrictions are again meeting ‘in the ditch’

Following shutdown of Peace Arch, people have returned to 0 Avenue in Aldergrove and Abbotsford

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping The News to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

LifeLabs ‘failed to protect’ personal information of millions of Canadians: investigation

The Canadian laboratory testing company was found to have violated its patients’ privacy

Yukon to reopen travel from B.C., N.W.T. and Nunavut on Canada Day

Travellers from B.C. and the other territories will not have to self-isolate if they visit

Mountain biker who took nasty fall in Chilliwack forest helped by ‘heroic’ youth

‘Decisions made in heat of the moment were nothing short of impressive,’ said firefighters

Uber expands to Abbotsford and Langley Township, including Aldergrove

Ride-hailing service comes to those communities on Thursday, June 25

TransLink expects losses of $500M to $1.4B due to COVID-19, ridership currently at 33%

Only one-third of riders are wearing masks as TransLink ridership is at 33 per cent of normal

Bald eagle drowns despite rescue efforts near Campbell River

‘It’s a sad story,’ said resident who found the older female eagle struggling in the water

Police watchdog on the case of Highway 1 fatality in Fraser Valley Wednesday

IIO-BC on the file because of an interaction the victim had with police earlier in the day

Most Read