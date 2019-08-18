The Asante Centre in Maple Ridge gets a boost from the CMA

In 2012, Maple Ridge Dr. Kwadwo Asante was awarded Diamond Jubilee medal at The Asante Centre. (THE NEWS/files)

The Asante Centre is one of only 15 organizations selected from across the country to receive a Healthy Canadians Grant from the Canadian Medical Association Foundation.

The grants, worth $20,000 each, were awarded to organizations that support youth mental health and/or substance use initiatives.

Launched in 2018, the Healthy Canadians Grants program supports community-run initiatives that improve the quality of life for patients and vulnerable populations living in those communities.

The Asante Centre, with locations in Maple Ridge and Surrey, received the grant for their peer mentorship program that involves weekly sessions for youth with fetal alcohol spectrum disorder, or FASD, that are facilitated by employees with FASD. The goal of the sessions is to help youth who are predisposed to mental health and substance use concerns to build strategies for resiliency as well as develop self-awareness and advocacy skills.

“We know mental health and substance use are two important determinants of health, especially for youth and vulnerable populations,” said Allison Seymour, CMAF president.

“Our goal is to focus on improving the health of Canadians and supporting the profession through impactful charitable giving to further excellence in health care,” she added.

