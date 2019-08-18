In 2012, Maple Ridge Dr. Kwadwo Asante was awarded Diamond Jubilee medal at The Asante Centre. (THE NEWS/files)

The Asante Centre in Maple Ridge gets a boost from the CMA

A $20,000 grant was awarded for the centre’s FASD peer mentorship program

The Asante Centre is one of only 15 organizations selected from across the country to receive a Healthy Canadians Grant from the Canadian Medical Association Foundation.

The grants, worth $20,000 each, were awarded to organizations that support youth mental health and/or substance use initiatives.

Launched in 2018, the Healthy Canadians Grants program supports community-run initiatives that improve the quality of life for patients and vulnerable populations living in those communities.

RELATED: Maple Ridge FASD fighter gets a medal for battle

The Asante Centre, with locations in Maple Ridge and Surrey, received the grant for their peer mentorship program that involves weekly sessions for youth with fetal alcohol spectrum disorder, or FASD, that are facilitated by employees with FASD. The goal of the sessions is to help youth who are predisposed to mental health and substance use concerns to build strategies for resiliency as well as develop self-awareness and advocacy skills.

“We know mental health and substance use are two important determinants of health, especially for youth and vulnerable populations,” said Allison Seymour, CMAF president.

“Our goal is to focus on improving the health of Canadians and supporting the profession through impactful charitable giving to further excellence in health care,” she added.

 

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Meadowridge grad will be working on Parliament Hill

Just Posted

The Asante Centre in Maple Ridge gets a boost from the CMA

A $20,000 grant was awarded for the centre’s FASD peer mentorship program

Letter: Time change has outlived its usefulness

More negative effects on people and communities then positive ones

Rotary duck race winners given sports car

First big win for Maple Ridge mother of three boys Jody Makela

Maple Ridge’s first retail cannabis store opens Monday

Spiritleaf is just the second private pot shop in the Fraser Valley

Burrards lose to Shamrocks in double overtime

WLA championship series moves to Maple Ridge Sunday

QUIZ: How much do you remember about Woodstock?

Weekend music festival in Bethel, New York, was held 50 years ago

‘Very bad idea’: Wildlife centre asks drivers to stop feeding bear on Vancouver Island

Centre warns that a fed bear could become a dead bear

Duelling protests hit Vancouver’s streets as Hong Kong, China tensions continue

Hundreds of people came out to protest

Advocates ‘internationalize’ the fight to free Raif Badawi from Saudi prison

Raif Badawi was arrested on June 17, 2012, and was later sentenced to 1,000 lashes and 10 years in jail for his online criticism of Saudi clerics

RCMP, search crews hunt for 4-year-old boy missing near Mackenzie

George went missing early Saturday afternoon

Canadian entrepreneurs turning beer byproduct into bread, cookies and profits

Some breweries turn to entrepreneurs looking to turn spent grain into treats for people and their pets

Canada ‘disappointed’ terror suspect’s British citizenship revoked

Jack Letts, who was dubbed “Jihadi Jack” by the U.K. media, has been detained in a Kurdish prison for about two years

Chrystia Freeland condemns violence in Hong Kong, backs right to peaceful assembly

There have been months of protests in the semi-autonomous region

B.C. VIEWS: Log exports and my other errors so far in 2019

Plastic bags, legislature overspending turn out differently

Most Read