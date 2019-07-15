THSS grad representing Canada at Microsoft Office competition

Karrah Parke has qualified to represent Canada at the 2019 Microsoft Office Specialist World Championships. (Contributed)

A Thomas Haney secondary grad has qualified for an all-expenses-paid trip to represent Canada at the 2019 Microsoft Office Specialist World Championships in New York, one of only three students in the country to do so.

Karrah Parke has qualified for the competition along, with Noah Stelting, from Surrey Christian School, and Allyanna Cruz, from Centennial College in Ontario.

The world championship has attracted 1.5 million total entries and more than 850,000 unique candidates from 119 countries.

This year, Certiport and Microsoft have registered more than 150 champions to compete from all around the world. Candidates will compete for a chance to win a $7,000 scholarship and the title of “World Champion” in their respective categories.

Parke will be competing in the Microsoft Office Word category.

“I’m so excited to be going to the World Championships,” said Parke.

“It is a privilege to get to represent Canada as national champion for Excel, as many do not ever get a chance to represent their country on the world stage. I put in so many hours of studying and practising, just as other Canadian competitors did, and it is quite moving to be rewarded for that,” she added.

This isn’t the first time in the competition for Parke. She won silver in Microsoft PowerPoint at the 2016 world championships.

The competition takes place from July 28-31.

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter