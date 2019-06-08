THSS winner donates $5,000 to charity

Thousands of dollars were up for grabs at Thomas Haney secondary, all for a charitable cause.

The Youth Philanthropy Initiative took place last week at Thomas Haney, where students had to make a presentation to a panel of judges to win $5,000 for a charity of their choice.

Grade 9 student Anna Huber was the big winner.

Huber had 10 minutes to give a presentation about the Arcus Association for Community Living, an organization that provides support and specialized care to people who have severe physical challenges, high medical needs, and intellectual challenges.

She had to explain what the charity was about and what it did for the community, how the prize money would help it, as well as how the presentation could change thoughts and feelings about the organization.

“Anna hit all the boxes when it came to her presentation. The judging panel was extremely impressed with her presentation,” said school board trustee Kim Dumore, one of the judges.

Around seven groups took part in the contest.

The Youth Philanthropy Initiative, started in 2002, is a program in which youth, schools, charities, and funders work together to support social services through grants and public awareness.

Every year, the initiative grants hundreds of thousands of dollars to community-based social service charities decided by high school students across the country.