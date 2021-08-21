Time for Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows to nominate Hometown Heroes

Hometown Heroes awards honour dedicated athletes who have been students within School District 42. (City of Maple Ridge/Special to The News)

Nominations for the Hometown Heroes award are now open for residents of Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.

The awards by the Meadowridge Sports Heroes Society honours atheletes who had been students within School District 42, who have achieved an international level in their sport.

In a social media post, the city announced that the nominations had opened for for the yearly celebration of sport talent.

“Hometown Heroes awards recognize and honour dedicated athletes who have been students within School District 42 (Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows), participated in local sports programs and have achieved international level within their chosen sport(s). The Hometown Heroes Awards Banquet has been a yearly celebration of the exceptional sport talent in our community since 2006! Nominations Open Now Until October 31” said the post.

Mary Robson, the vice president of Meadowridge Sports Heroes Society, shared with The News the importance of these awards.

“We now have 12 Olympians and Paralympians from Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows. I don’t think there is another community which can match those bragging rights and I attribute this to the athletes who have grown up with the program with the help of dedicated coaches, volunteers and parents. Many athletes have said after seeing the posters in their school, they realized they too could get there from here And they did!” said Robson.

While the candidate for 2020 is yet to be announced, nominations are being accepted for the next round of awards for 2021.

“This past year has been amazing and we as a community should be proud of the three Maple Ridge athletes who attended the 2021 Olympics. The candidate for 2020 has yet to be announced and this will bring the roster to 45 inductees to the Home Town Heroes program,” said Robson.

To nominate community can visit: https://bit.ly/3y0mipf