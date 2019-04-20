Stefano Cossalter after his Toastmasters’ District 21 International Speech Contest win. (Contributed)

Toothpick speech a Toastmasters win for Pitt man

Stefano Cossalter won the district-level contest.

A speech about a toothpick, chicken parmigiana and a mother’s unconditional love has propelled a Pitt Meadows man into the regional quarterfinals of the Toastmasters International contest.

On Apr. 14, Stefano Cossalter outshone more than 100 local contestants to win the district title in Langley.

The winning speech was called A Simple Toothpick and touched on the themes of courage and choices and took him two and a half years to master.

“We were at dinner and I had a piece of chicken parmigiana stuck in my teeth,” Cossalter said about the event that served as the catalyst for the speech.

He then informed his mother that he wasn’t going to stand up and do a toast on her 65th birthday because of the offending piece of food.

His mother then said if he did his speech, she’d give him a toothpick.

“It wasn’t the fact that I really needed the toothpick. It was the look that she gave me and it was the look of unconditional love and the belief in me that I didn’t have in myself,” said Cossalter.

He also realized the event was an opportunity to embrace fear to get what one wants in life.

So in 2011, as he was starting a new online marketing business, he joined Toastmasters.

Cossalter had lost his life savings in 2008 when a friend’s uninsured business that he was involved with burnt to the ground.

“I couldn’t get a job because I couldn’t do well in the interviews. And when I started my new business, I couldn’t get customers because I couldn’t get out and talk to people,” he said.

But Toastmasters changed that.

“I am not the same man I am today,” he said.

Cossalter still remembers the first speech he had to give in front of the group.

Participants were given a question and they had to talk off the top of their head for two minutes.

Cossalter was given a softball question. He had an answer for it right away. But when he stepped forward and opened his mouth, no words came out.

“I was just completely humiliated and I sat down and the voice in the back of my head that always told me I could never be a public speaker was telling me, ‘You idiot, how the heck could you even think that you would be able to do this.’”

Now, thanks to the Toastmasters mentorship program, he can stand up in front of hundreds of people and command an audience.

Cossalter has won two other district championships, but this win is the most prestigious.

A video of Cossalter’s winning speech will be sent to the head office in Denver, Col., where he will be vying for one of 14 spots in the semifinals, to be held at the Toastmasters International Convention on Aug. 22 also in Denver.

From there, six contestants will advance to the World Championship of Public Speaking, which take place at the convention on Aug. 24.

If he makes it that far, he will have to give a new speech, one he has never done before.

Cossalter is no longer scared of standing up in front of crowds. His fear has become excitement.

“I guess it’s like the old saying, ‘You get your butterflies to fly in formation.’ Once you manage to do that, doing anything in regards to public speaking is easy.”

Previous story
A Maple Ridge family’s quest to help youth by the dozen

Just Posted

Toothpick speech a Toastmasters win for Pitt man

Stefano Cossalter won the district-level contest.

Along the Fraser: Concerns kokanee smolts left high, dry

Low water level at Alouette Lake due to cold, dry weather.

A Maple Ridge family’s quest to help youth by the dozen

The Garretts are selling eggs with profits going to Foundry Ridge Meadows

ARMS worried about low lake level

Fears thousands of kokanee smolts could be lost.

Mountain biker admitted to hospital after being sent home

Released in Maple Ridge to go home with three fractured vertebrae

Paddling and pancakes, cleaning Katzie Slough shore

The fourth biannual canoe tour of the Katzie Slough took place on Sunday

Seattle’s 4-20 ‘protestival’ enjoys tolerance, some support – and B.C. could do the same

Seattle’s Hempfest a large-scale occasions with vendors, prominent musical acts and thousands of attendees

VIDEO: Giants draw first blood in Western Conference championships

In Game 1 of the best-of-seven series between Vancouver and Spokane, the G-Men emerged triumphant

Deck collapses in Langley during celebration, multiple people injured

Emergency responders rushed to the Langley home

B.C. RCMP receive application for Police Cat Services

RCMP announced the launch of the Police Cat Services unit as an April fools joke

Rats available for adoption in Vancouver

In a social media post the City of Vancouver says you can adopt a rat for $5.

Kirkland Signature veggie burgers recalled due to possible metal fragments

Recalled products came in 1.7 kg packages with a best before date of Apr. 23, 2019

Chaos at the ferry terminal for people heading from Vancouver to the Island

Easter crowds create backlog at Tsawwassen ferry terminal

Crews battle Burnaby blaze; 2 people sent to hospital

Emergency Support Services helping residents displaced by fire

Most Read