Tree decoration at Maple Ridge Cemetery in memory of loved ones

The city is inviting residents to decorate a tree at Maple Ridge Cemetery this holiday season.
Tree of Memories is an event where the public can decorate a tree at the cemetery with an ornament, photograph, or message in memory of a loved one that will be missed this year.
Decorations can be hung on the tree at the cemetery between Dec. 1 and Jan. 5 at 21404 Dewdney Trunk Road.
The tree will be removed Jan. 6 and residents are being asked to collect their decorations from the cemetery by Jan 30, weekdays only.
For more information call 604-467-7307.
