Tree decoration at Maple Ridge Cemetery in memory of loved ones

Decorations can be hung from Dec. 1 to Jan. 5 at Maple Ridge Cemetery. (City of Maple Ridge/Special to The News)

The city is inviting residents to decorate a tree at Maple Ridge Cemetery this holiday season.

Tree of Memories is an event where the public can decorate a tree at the cemetery with an ornament, photograph, or message in memory of a loved one that will be missed this year.

Decorations can be hung on the tree at the cemetery between Dec. 1 and Jan. 5 at 21404 Dewdney Trunk Road.

The tree will be removed Jan. 6 and residents are being asked to collect their decorations from the cemetery by Jan 30, weekdays only.

For more information call 604-467-7307.



