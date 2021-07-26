Two Maple Ridge boys cycling to raise funds for children’s cancer research

Two young local kids are cycling this August, to raise money for cancer, as part of the sixth annual Great Cycle Challenge Canada.

The Eyford brothers, Sterling, 5 and Brock 3, are participating in the challenge for The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) and are hoping to ride 20 kilometres to raise $1,000.

The cycle challenge was first started in 2016 and has now grown into one of the biggest cycling events in the country. Since its inception, riders from across Canada have ridden 15.4 kilometres and raised more than $21.7 million towards research and development of cure for childhood cancer.

When asked why the two brothers are doing this challenge, Sterling said, “Because the sick kids in the hospital need to get healthy, so they can go home and have fun with their families.”

The reason for this insight at such a young age, can be traced back to their parents who had heard of a friend’s family participating in this challenge, signing up their three kids a few years back.

“I always thought it was such an amazing idea and would be a great learning opportunity for our boys once they were old enough to understand. As parents we have always tried to teach the boys, even at such a young age, just how fortunate they are to be as healthy, happy and able to live a life full of so many experiences and opportunities,” said Sabriena Eyford.

“We sat down one evening and talked about how not everyone is as lucky as they are, and some kids are born sick or become sick at a young age, and this would be a great opportunity for them to get out and ride their bikes which they already love to do while supporting an amazing cause. The biggest question we got back from the boys was: ‘Do we get to ride our bikes to the hospital to give the money to the kids?’”

The boys will be riding one kilometre for every $50 raised. So far, the boys have raised $690. Donation to their cause can be made at: https://greatcyclechallenge.ca/Riders/SterlingandBrockEyford

ALSO READ: Canadian researchers developing blood test to detect lung cancer early and save lives

ALSO READ: Aldergrove fundraiser benefits Maple Ridge camp for kids with cancer

Cancerfundraiser