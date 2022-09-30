Ultimate Girls’ Weekend back as West Coast Women’s Show returns to Tradex in Abbotsford

Cheryl Hickey, Peter Bergman and Bif Naked just some of the celebs speaking at Oct. 14, 15 and 16 event

Bif Naked, Peter Bergman and Cheryl Hickey are among the stars who will be a part of the West Coast Women’s Show, running Oct. 14, 15 and 16 at Tradex in Abbotsford. (Submitted images)

For more than two decades, the West Coast Women’s Show has been one of Western Canada’s most popular women’s events.

Slated for Oct. 14, 15 and 16 at Tradex in Abbotsford, the show is a “celebration for women,” says show producer Murat Olcay, who adds the past few pandemic years have been difficult.

“It’s been a couple of long years in the event business,” he says. “All those vendors who are home-based family businesses have been sidelined.”

Olcay promises show attendees the long wait will be worth it, as this year’s event has attracted more than 300 vendors and an amazing lineup of celebrity speakers.

Topping this year’s list is ET Canada’s Cheryl Hickey. Hickey, who recently interviewed Oprah Winfrey, will take to the main stage Saturday night (Oct. 15), followed by a meet-and-greet.

Also on Saturday, the most decorated actor in Y&R history returns to the West Coast Women’s Show for the first time since 2010. Peter Bergman, the legendary Jack Abbott on The Young and the Restless, hits the main stage and is ready to answer your questions.

The stellar celebrity lineup continues with Canadian legend and Olympian Stephanie Labbé on Sunday. In one of Canada’s most historic sporting moments, Labbé’s big smile and skillful tactics led to her stopping the last two penalty kicks against Sweden at the Tokyo Olympics, helping Canada capture their first-ever Olympic Gold Medal in soccer. Labbé is a strong advocate for mental health awareness and women’s sport.

Also on Sunday, join in on an intimate conversation — and some acoustic performances — at the main stage with rock star and humanitarian Bif Naked. Bif has transcended any and all obstacles placed in her path to become one of the world’s most unique, recognizable and beloved icons.

“We have gone to our show audience and asked who they wanted to see,” says Murcat, “and Bif and Peter were at the top of the list.”

The 2023 Hall of Flame Calendar Firefighters will heat things up during the infamous Girls’ Night Out Martini Nights. There will definitely be some sizzling going on and 100 per cent of proceeds of calendar sales support the Vancouver Firefighter Charities.

“I think we’ve lived up to the ultimate girls’ day out,” says Murcat.

The West Coast Women’s Show is a shopper’s dream — keep an eye out for Red Tag Show Specials. Many of the West Coast Women’s Show vendors are featuring exclusive deals, special offers, giveaways, and incredible prizes all weekend long.

“The first 500 people on Friday and Saturday get gifts of mascara and jewelry,” says Marcat. “We’ll also be giving away 6,000 gummy vitamins.”

The Health, Wellness and Lifestyle stage is also filled with amazing speakers, including all-around women’s health expert Lorna Vanderhaeghe.

Murcat says coming out of the pandemic they have tried to keep the price of the show reasonable. Tickets prices vary from $10 to $12 when bought online before the show. They are $3 more at the door.

For more information, visit WestCoastWomen.net, or visit the show on Facebook or Instagram.

The show runs Friday, Oct. 14 from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 16 from 10 a.m to 5 p.m.

READ MORE: Rock’s Bif Naked on the return to performance post-COVID and rock as protest music

Women Shows