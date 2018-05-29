Under inspection

Reviewing Officer Lt. Col. David Vernon, followed by members of the reviewing party, CWO Cain Beebe and Capt. Joanne Wright, during the official inspection at the 1838 The Royal Westminster Regiment Army Cadet Corps’ 76th ceremonial review in the parking lot across from Royal Canadian Legion Branch 88 on 224th Street Sunday afternoon. The ceremony included displays by both the drill team and the expedition team before the presentation of awards. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)