Unexpected sighting in Pitt Meadows mall

A character from the movie and gaming world made an unexpected visit to Meadowtown this past weekend

Children and adults alike seemed a little surprised to see a large yellow, mouse-like character wandering through the Meadowtown Shopping Centre parking lot this past weekend. It was a Pikachu, a fictional Pokemon character. (Debbie Siebert/Special to The News)

A rather large character was seen streaking through a Pitt Meadows mall this past weekend.

Its stature, colour, and shape were quite distinct, report onlookers.

Admittedly, it’s very existence in the Meadowtown Shopping Centre Saturday caused customers to turn their heads and take a second look.

It was a big, bright yellow Pikachu, a species of the Pokemon fictional gaming and movie creature, that was spotted walking around in the parking lot of the strip mall near the Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge border.

Admittedly, during COVID, there are not a lot of cosplay characters seen out and about mixing with the public because of mandatory social distancing. But this animated character managed to bring smiles to many people’s faces, while still maintaining a safe two-metre distance.

.

Have a story tip? Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

maple ridgeMovies & TV