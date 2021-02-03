Children and adults alike seemed a little surprised to see a large yellow, mouse-like character wandering through the Meadowtown Shopping Centre parking lot this past weekend. It was a Pikachu, a fictional Pokemon character. (Debbie Siebert/Special to The News)

Children and adults alike seemed a little surprised to see a large yellow, mouse-like character wandering through the Meadowtown Shopping Centre parking lot this past weekend. It was a Pikachu, a fictional Pokemon character. (Debbie Siebert/Special to The News)

Unexpected sighting in Pitt Meadows mall

A character from the movie and gaming world made an unexpected visit to Meadowtown this past weekend

A rather large character was seen streaking through a Pitt Meadows mall this past weekend.

Its stature, colour, and shape were quite distinct, report onlookers.

Admittedly, it’s very existence in the Meadowtown Shopping Centre Saturday caused customers to turn their heads and take a second look.

It was a big, bright yellow Pikachu, a species of the Pokemon fictional gaming and movie creature, that was spotted walking around in the parking lot of the strip mall near the Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge border.

Admittedly, during COVID, there are not a lot of cosplay characters seen out and about mixing with the public because of mandatory social distancing. But this animated character managed to bring smiles to many people’s faces, while still maintaining a safe two-metre distance.

.

Have a story tip? Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

maple ridgeMovies & TV

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Community steps up for Maple Ridge mom battling cancer

Just Posted

Children and adults alike seemed a little surprised to see a large yellow, mouse-like character wandering through the Meadowtown Shopping Centre parking lot this past weekend. It was a Pikachu, a fictional Pokemon character. (Debbie Siebert/Special to The News)
Unexpected sighting in Pitt Meadows mall

A character from the movie and gaming world made an unexpected visit to Meadowtown this past weekend

A person infected with the COVID-19 UK variant was at Garibaldi secondary, but no spread has been identified. (Neil Corbett/The News)
COVID-19 variant confirmed at Maple Ridge high school

But testing of students and staff showed no spread at Garibaldi Secondary

Neighbourhood Small Grant applications open later this month.
Up to $500 available through Maple Ridge’s Neighbourhood Small Grants Program

Former block party grant program has gone virtual to build communities

Maple Ridge city hall. (THE NEWS – files)
Maple Ridge to co-host Intelligent Community Forum Smart 21 Conference

Virtual event about economic development in the digital age

Google Maps screenshot taken at 7:06 a.m.
TRAFFIC: Crash on Highway 1 in Langley clogging traffic all the way to Abbotsford

Crash at 264th Street has vehicles backed up to Mt. Lehman Road

A nurse draws Moderna COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe for a clinic for people 75 years old and up on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Brattleboro, Vt. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)
16 more deaths, 414 more positive COVID-19 tests in B.C.

Maple Ridge school’s UK variant exposure confirmed

Desmond was found guilty of tax evasion after she challenged racial segregation at the Roseland Theatre in New Glasgow on Nov. 8, 1946. She was given a posthumous apology by Nova Scotia in 2010.
Nova Scotia symbolically repays Viola Desmond’s $26 fine from 1946 theatre protest

An official cheque for the original $26 fine will be displayed at the Nova Scotia legislature

(Black Press Media files)
2 men charged in home invasion that left elderly Vancouver woman dead

Usha Singh, 78, was attacked after she opened her door to two men posing as police officers

Contract driller Ray Rosenberg, 35, was killed and two other workers were injured in the mudslide that is being investigated by RCMP and the BC Coroners Service. The two injured workers were treated in hospital and released. KTW
Outpouring of support for family of man killed in mudslide at New Afton mine near Kamloops

Contract driller Ray Rosenberg, 35, was killed and two other workers were injured in a mud rush on Feb. 2.

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The cast of “Schitt’s Creek” pose for a photo after winning the Award for Best Comedy Series at the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto on Sunday, March 31, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
‘Schitt’s Creek’ scores 5 Golden Globe nominations, including best comedy

The series, which aired on CBC and Pop TV, ended its sixth and final season last April

A Vancouver company has plans to build a manufacturing facility in the Lower Mainland that will rapidly develop vaccines and medicine and aid in the domestic fight against future pandemics. (Contributed)
New Lower Mainland facility will be able to produce 240 million vaccine doses per year

Vancouver’s Precision NanoSystems received a $25.1-million contribution from the feds Tuesday

Businesses continue to struggle under COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings. (B.C. government)
B.C. offers $7,500 grants for small business online sales help

Applications open for $12 million COVID-19 relief fund

Mounties in Burnaby are investigating a hit-and-run after a pedestrian was struck early Monday morning. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media)
Pedestrian lay unconscious in ditch for half-hour after being struck by car: RCMP

The injured victim of only got the help he needed after regaining consciousness and calling 911

Most Read