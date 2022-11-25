Artwork is for sale. (Special to The News)

Unique, handcrafted gifts for sale at Katzie Christmas Craft Fair

The fair will feature 39 vendors

The Katzie Christmas Craft Fair is promising unique hand-crafted items – something for everyone on the holiday gift list.

There will be 39 vendors at the fair selling everything from Indigenous drums and rattles or shakers, homemade Christmas ornaments, bead work, and knitted and crocheted items.

Cedar weaving and carvings will also be for sale.

There will be a food concession stand put on by the Katzie youth, with coffee, tea, baked goods, and snacks.

A 50/50 draw will take place the same day as the fair.

However, the Elders will also be putting on a Christmas raffle with eight prizes up for grabs including:

• First prize, a 65 inch Smart TV with lamps and end tables

• Second prize, a $500 Superstore gift card

• Third and fourth prizes, iPad Ninth Generation

• Fifth prize, a shop vac and pressure washer

• Sixth prize, a small kitchen appliance set including: coffee pot, rice cooker, toaster, toaster oven, kettle with tea towels and oven mitts

• Eighth prize, a gas card for $200

The raffle draw will be Thursday, Dec. 8.

A money raised from the 50/50 and the raffle will be put back into the Elders’ Program for trips and outings.

The Katzie Christmas Craft Fair takes place from 10-4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, in the gym at the Katzie Health and Community Centre, 19700a Salish Rd., Pitt Meadows.

For more information contact Rosie Leon or Peggy Florence at 604-465-8961.

