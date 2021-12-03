UPlan to accept Holiday Lights tour submissions until Dec. 3

UPlan youth table in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows, during a recent team outing to see Christmas lights. (Special to The News)

The youth planning table in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows is putting together a Holiday Lights Tour.

UPlan, the local youth planning table, is putting together a lights tour and is looking for participants until Dec. 3, said Hudson Campbell, a third year post secondary student from Doughlas College and a former Thomas Haney graduate, who has been part of the group since 2016.

“Last year we had 35+ houses participate. This year we are still accepting admission but are hoping to get even more of the community involved. We encourage anyone who would like their house to be featured to fill out the form linked on our social media,” said Campbell.

This year however, the group is not limiting participation to houses and in fact, any business or commercial building can participate, Campbell said. They will have to go through the same steps as residential houses.

“We wanted to use the holiday season to bring the community together. We have all had a pretty difficult past few years, we’ve lived through a pandemic and are now living through some of the most devastating natural disasters many of us have seen in our lifetimes. UPlan felt like we needed something to bring our community together — something that would allow us, even if just for a moment to forget about the craziness going on in the world, and to enjoy some holiday lights with loved ones,” he said.

This year, it will be a self-guided tour.

“We decided to go with a self guided tour to ensure that anyone could participate at any time. We try to make any event we put on as accessible as possible,” Campbell added.

All submission will need to be sent to uplanrm@gmail.com by the Dec. 3 deadline. Those submission that include a photo will be entered into a draw to win a $100 Visa Gift Card.

